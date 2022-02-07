African peer group urges SA to deal with xenophobia, growing unemployment and inequality

SA to address rising inequality and unemployment, corruption, incidents of xenophobia and poor service delivery.

The country's Chapter 9 institutions were commended along with its strong refugee protection and the extensive social welfare net.

DR Congo and Burundi joined the voluntary association during SA's leadership.

South Africa was urged by the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) to address xenophobia, rising unemployment and inequality at the recent African Union (AU) Summit in Ethiopia.

In his address to the nation, President Cyril Ramaphosa, the outgoing chairman of the two-year rotational basis leadership of the APRM, said measures should be put in place to monitor these developments in South Africa.

"The assessment (APRM review) also found several areas of concern. These include rising inequality and unemployment, corruption, incidents of xenophobia, and poor service delivery. It recommended that government develop a barometer to measure inequality and tools to measure the efficacy of transformative programmes such as broad-based black economic empowerment, employment equity, and land reform," he said.

READ | Cyril Ramaphosa: Inequality, unemployment, corruption and xenophobia the thorns in SA's side

South Africa was one of the earliest countries to join the APRM, a platform where member states review each other's human rights, economic reforms, governance, and the rule of law.

Since joining in 2003, South Africa has been assessed twice, the latest being last year when the country's democratic and political governance, economic management, corporate governance, socio-economic development, and state resilience were reviewed.

Ramaphosa said a lot of good was noted about South Africa's record.

He said:

Our country received favourable reviews for, among others, the rule of law, oversight bodies like our Chapter 9 institutions, the advancement of women's rights, strong refugee protection and our extensive social welfare net.

"South Africa was also cited for its strong corporate governance, open budget processes and for the proliferation of corporate social responsibility initiatives."



"We were also praised for the evolution of our electoral system through the introduction of independent candidature for last year's local government elections," he said.

Chapter 9 institutions in South Africa are the Public Protector, the South African Human Rights Commission, the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities, the Commission for Gender Equality, the Auditor-General, the Electoral Commission of SA, and the independent Authority to Regulate Broadcasting.

READ | Africa is not responsible for climate change but bears the brunt of it - President Cyril Ramaphosa

The APRM convened at a time when coups had returned to the spotlight, particularly in East and West Africa. However, as a voluntary body, it does not punish violators but the group recognised the AU's tough stance on democracy and human rights abuses.

"While the APRM is not punitive, the African Union has itself taken decisive positions on states whose actions undermine the principles of the AU Charter and the AU's Agenda 2063.

"For example, following coups last year, Mali, Guinea, and Sudan's membership of the AU were suspended. Last week, the AU also suspended Burkina Faso's membership following a coup in the West African nation," he added.

During Ramaphosa's tenure, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Burundi came on board.