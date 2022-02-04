1h ago

After AU summit, African leaders will focus on strengthening ties with Europe

Lenin Ndebele in Zimbabwe
High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.
PHOTO: Johanna Geron/AFP/Pool
  • The sixth EU-AU summit will take place in Brussels later this month, just over a week after the AU summit.
  • The bilateral summit seeks to lay the foundations for a renewed and deeper partnership between Africa and Europe.
  • The EU-AU summit will counter the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), held in December.

African leaders will be headed for Brussels, Belgium to attend the European Union-African Union (EU-AU) summit just a week after the end of the African Union summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The sixth EU-AU summit will be held on 17 and 18 February. The last summit was held in November 2017 in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire. Since 2020, the summit has repeatedly stalled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In Abidjan, European and African leaders adopted a joint declaration outlining common priorities for their partnership in four strategic areas, namely peace and security, migration, economic opportunities for the youth, and governance.

In a statement, the Council of the European Union (CEU) said this time the focus will be on major concerns facing the world, such as climate change and the renewal of peace and security.

The statement read:

The summit will present a unique opportunity to lay the foundations for a renewed and deeper AU-EU partnership with the highest political involvement and based on trust and a clear understanding of mutual interests.

"Leaders are expected to discuss how both continents can build greater prosperity. The aim is to launch an ambitious Africa-Europe Investment Package, taking into account global challenges such as climate change and the current health crisis. They should also be talking about tools and solutions to promote stability and security through a renewed peace and security architecture."

'Joint declaration'

The CEU also said round-table discussions will be held on vaccine production, agriculture and sustainable development, and energy. It added that talks on vaccine production will not be limited to Covid-19.

Thereafter, "a joint declaration on a joint vision for 2030 is expected to be adopted by the participants", the CEU said.

Last week, during a visit to Kenya, Josep Borrell, vice-president of the European Commission, said Africa was a strategic partner instead of an aid receiver. He noted Kenya's role in trying to find peace in the Horn of Africa.

He said:

We have been having, the European Union and Kenya, a long-standing relationship, but we are no longer the donor of development aid. We are a strategic partner. Kenya is, for us, a key partner to pursue an agenda of shared interest, promoting peace and security. Kenya is a beacon of stability in a very much troubled region of the Horn of Africa – prosperity and stability.

But the Centre for Global Development, a non-profit think tank based in Washington, said the EU-AU summit was a reactionary effort against China's growing strength in Africa.

"Since 2020, with the summit repeatedly having been stalled, African leaders have strengthened ties with other global powers – think China. The eighth Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Focac), held in December last year, not only demonstrated the impressive depth and breadth of China's relationships with Africa," the think tank said.

At the Focac summit held in Dakar last year, China presented a shift towards infrastructural development, soft cooperation on trade and human capital, which was a sharp contrast to the EU's approach which primarily centred on democracy and governance.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.

