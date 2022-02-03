Aid agencies highlight hunger as food nutrition-themed AU Summit begins

World Vision says Africa has the highest prevalence of food insecurity, with 60% of the population being affected.

UNICEF says more than 6.8 million people will need urgent humanitarian assistance by mid-March 2022 in the Horn of Africa.

The 2021 State of Food Security and Nutrition report says if the current trend persists Africa will have the highest number of undernourished individuals in 2030.

With African heads of states and diplomats gathered in Ethiopia for the African Union's 20th Summit, this year's theme speaks directly to the hosts, Ethiopia, and the whole of the Horn of Africa.



Dubbed "Building resilience in nutrition on the African continent: Accelerate the human capital, social and economic development", numerous think tanks and humanitarian aid agencies expected the summit to address food security.

In a statement, World Vision - an evangelical Christian humanitarian aid, development, and advocacy organisation - said almost 300 million people in Africa were undernourished.

This figure presents a third of the world's population facing starvation.

"Africa has the highest prevalence of food insecurity, with 60% of the population of Africa, 799 million people, affected by moderate or severe food insecurity in 2020," the organisation added.

World Vision's main concern is based on the 2021 State of Food Security and Nutrition report, which found that in the past 20 years, the number of children under five with chronic malnutrition in Africa increased from 54.4 million to 61.4 million.

That is one key driver that will likely see Africa accounting for the highest number of undernourished people in the next eight years.

The report said:

If recent trends persist, the distribution of hunger in the world will change substantially, making Africa the region with the highest number of undernourished individuals in 2030.

However, Africa's biggest food crisis by density is in Ethiopia and the Horn of Africa.



The UN Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) said three consecutive failed rainy seasons have resulted in hundreds of thousands of children and their families being pushed to the brink.

"Children and their families are struggling to survive due to loss of livelihoods and livestock and it is projected that more than 6.8 million people will require urgent humanitarian assistance by mid-March 2022. We are also witnessing major displacement out of affected areas," said UNICEF Ethiopia Representative, Gianfranco Rotigliano.

The famine in Somalia and Ethiopia's Oromia region accounted for more than 150 000 children not going to school so they "can help fetch water - often travelling long distances - or look after other children while their caregivers try to find water for their families and cattle", he added.

For its part in relief assistance at end of last year, UNICEF appealed for funding for its drought response appeal for impacted areas.

In Ethiopia, the aid agency budgeted R496 million but for the whole region, the budget is R5.6 billion.

"This specific funding will target more than two million vulnerable people in Afar, Oromia, SNNPR and Somali regions," it said.

UNICEF is in close co-ordination with local authorities to provide life-saving assistance through boreholes and water schemes, emergency water trucking, treatment of severely malnourished children and providing emergency education and child protection support.

