'Alarming hunger situation': 346 million people in Africa need food aid, says ICRC

Lenin Ndebele
Lenin Ndebele
Head of International Committee of the Red Cross' (ICRC) Global Operations, Dominik Stillhart, gives a statement during a joint press conference with the ICRC Africa. (Tony KARUMBA / AFP)
  • ICRC says millions of families are skipping meals every day as 346 million people go hungry.
  • War in Ukraine is taking the spotlight off Africa's biggest crisis.
  • The ICRC has R17.6-billion purse this year, but it needs a further R15 billion.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) says it will "ramp up" its operations in 10 African countries as part of its hunger alleviation fight, as record numbers of people on the continent go without food.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday in Nairobi, Kenya, ICRC director of operations Dominik Stillhart said "more than a quarter of Africa's people - 346 million - are facing a food security crisis that has millions of families skipping meals every day, an alarming hunger situation that risks intensifying in the coming months".

The ICRC has mapped that the food crisis is more evident in Mauritania and Burkina Faso, cutting across the continent to Somalia and Ethiopia.

It intends to "ramp up operations in 10 countries in response", closely working with its associates the International Red Cross and the Red Crescent Movement as they extend their programmes to reach an additional 2.8 million people.

While a lot of attention has been drawn to the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, as Russia continues its attack, the ICRC says the situation in Africa is mostly under the radar.

"This is a disaster going largely unnoticed," Stillhart said, adding that the war was also bad for Africa because "the international armed conflict in Ukraine has contributed to rising food and fuel costs and longer delivery times due to supply routes disruptions". 

He added that the crisis was due to a deadly combination of the usual factors affecting the continent.

"This crisis is the result of combined effects of armed conflict, notably in the Sahel, the DRC, and Ethiopia, and repeated climate shocks. The Horn of Africa is experiencing its worst drought in years following three successive failed rainy seasons," he said.


Despite a R17.6-billion purse this year, the ICRC still finds itself needing a further R15 billion.

This is because of the hunger situation in countries such as South Sudan, which according to the World Food Programme (WFP), will rise to over 70% of the population facing extreme hunger.

While the ICRC's work is to help people "stay alive", it is not enough because "a crisis of this scale needs a concerted effort" for mid to long-term support.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.


