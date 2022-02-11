1h ago

At least 135 000 Zim teachers suspended without pay for going on strike

Lenin Ndebele
A teacher conducts a lesson to students in Harare, Zimbabwe.
Photo by Tafadzwa Ufumeli/Getty Images
  • Zimbabwe's education ministry has suspended at least 135 000 teachers for going on strike.
  • Teachers say the move is illegal and that they will press ahead for better pay.
  • Zimbabwe is among the 10 of the worst countries when it comes to protecting workers' rights, according to a global rights index.

At least 135 000 public school teachers will be affected by the Zimbabwean government's decision to suspend them without pay for going on strike.

In a statement, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Evelyn Ndlovu said striking teachers would be suspended for three months without pay.

She said: 

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education would like to inform the nation and its valued stakeholders that all officials within the ministry who absented themselves from duty since the official opening of schools on 7 February 202 have been suspended without pay forthwith for three months.

During the three months, investigations into what the minister called "misconduct" from the striking teachers would be undertaken and those found guilty would face "appropriate action."

The decision came a day after teachers, through the Progressive Teachers' Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ), rejected the government's 20 percent salary hike which they described as a "high-sounding nothing" and kept their demand of an equivalent of R9 000 (about US$540).

"Our members are still incapacitated and the government must capacitate them so that they can report for work. Teachers remain incapacitated until US$540 is restored," the organisation said.

On opening day, some schools recorded teacher attendance levels as low as 12 percent.

It's not yet clear how many of the 150 000 public school teachers did not report for duty. Headmasters are compiling their reports.

The PTUZ said about 10% of the country's public school, registered teachers turned up for work.

PTUZ secretary-general, Raymond Majongwe said: 

We know only 10 percent of the teaching force were turning up for duty. Effectively, schools would have to close again if the government pushes ahead with this ill-advised move.

But the more militant Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (Artuz) said the government's decision was unconstitutional and that teachers should ignore it and should press ahead with their strike.

Schools in Zimbabwe closed for the holidays on 7 December last year. They were due to open on 11 January 2022. However, faced with the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus, the government delayed the reopening to 7 February.

This is the second mass expulsion of government workers since 2018 when the vice-president and health minister, Constantino Chiwenga, fired 16 000 nurses who had gone on strike.

The International Trade Union Confederation's (ITUC) 2021 global rights index says Zimbabwe is among 10 of the worst countries when it comes to protecting workers' rights.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.

