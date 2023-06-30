9m ago

Share

At least 48 killed in Kenya road crash

accreditation
At least 48 people died when a truck rammed into a number of other vehicles at a busy junction in western Kenya on Friday night. (E-PLUS AMBULANCES KENYA via Twitter)
At least 48 people died when a truck rammed into a number of other vehicles at a busy junction in western Kenya on Friday night. (E-PLUS AMBULANCES KENYA via Twitter)

At least 48 people were killed when a truck apparently lost control and rammed into other vehicles and pedestrians at a busy junction in western Kenya on Friday night, police said.

"So far we can confirm 48 dead and we are suspecting one or two are still trapped under the truck," local police commander Geoffrey Mayek told AFP after the accident on the highway between the towns of Kericho and Nakuru.

"Thirty people have been seriously injured and rushed to various hospitals. The numbers could be more but as of now we are sure about 30."

Heavy rains are hindering rescue operations, local media reports said.

"We are suspecting a truck which was being driven... towards Kericho lost control and rammed into matatus (local minibuses) that were packed at a bus stop, running over those matatus and injuring passengers and pedestrians who were standing by the bus stop."

Images posted by local television stations showed several mangled vehicles.

"My heart is crushed," Kericho governor Erick Mutai said on Facebook.

He said: 

It is dark moment for the people of Kericho. My heart goes out to the families who have just lost their loved ones.

He added that ambulances had been mobilised and all health facilities were on standby.

The number of people killed on Kenya's roads has increased in recent years, according to government statistics.



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
kenyaeast africaroad accident
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you think about the ANC's new mission to bring the DA under 50% electoral support in the Western Cape?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The ANC doesn’t stand a chance
67% - 2104 votes
It's possible with solid provincial leadership
4% - 124 votes
If the DA loses support, it won't be to the ANC
29% - 904 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

26 Jun

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport...

20 Jun

LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport standoff
LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?

20 Jun

LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.82
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
23.91
-1.0%
Rand - Euro
20.54
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.54
-0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.7%
Platinum
902.36
+1.2%
Palladium
1,228.64
-1.0%
Gold
1,919.79
+0.6%
Silver
22.77
+0.8%
Brent Crude
74.34
+0.4%
Top 40
70,706
+1.6%
All Share
76,028
+1.5%
Resource 10
61,995
+1.3%
Industrial 25
106,420
+1.5%
Financial 15
16,057
+1.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

23 Jun

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Gauteng MEC visits SA’s largest freestanding solar plant powering a brewery

29 Jun

Gauteng MEC visits SA’s largest freestanding solar plant powering a brewery
WATCH: The Lessons of the Cyber War Frontier

28 Jun

WATCH: The Lessons of the Cyber War Frontier
Absa Money Makeover: Success is a small step taken right now

28 Jun

Absa Money Makeover: Success is a small step taken right now
WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve

25 Jun

WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo