AU Peace and Security Council meet ahead of Ethiopia talks in SA next week

The African Union (AU) Peace and Security Council (PSC) on Friday held a meeting focusing on the AU-led peace process for Ethiopia, scheduled to take place in South Africa on Monday.

It was chaired by the permanent representative of the Kingdom of Morocco to the AU and PSC chairperson, ambassador Mohamed Arrouchi.

The AU's high representative for the Horn of Africa, Olusegun Obasanjo briefed delegates on the situation in Ethiopia's Tigray region.

AU commissioner for political affairs, peace and security, Ambassador Bankole Adeoye also shared his insights.

While the AU had been silent on the talks that were revealed by Ethiopian authorities on Wednesday, it openly "welcomed the initiation of the AU-led peace talks on Ethiopia, scheduled to take place from 24 October, in South Africa, with the expectation of a fruitful outcome".

The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) had been silent about the talks and so had one of the designated facilitators, former Kenya president Uhuru Kenyatta.

The first talks had been slated for 8 October, but Kenyatta said there was a clash in his schedule.





He also asked to be furnished with more information beforehand about the talks to end hostilities in Ethiopia.

The TPLF also had reservations about those talks, particularly the security of its delegates. It also wanted details about who would be attending and in what capacity.

For Monday's talks, the PSC said it welcomed the composition of the high-level panel of eminent Africans by the chairperson of the AU Commission, to be led and facilitated by Obasanjo, Uhuru Kenyatta, and Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, South Africa's former deputy president and member of the Panel of the Wise.

South Africa will host, while the AU will come up with the necessary resources.

"Council expressed appreciation to the government of South Africa for agreeing to host the AU-led peace talks and requested the AU Commission to mobilise the necessary resources to support the peace process," reads a communique issued after the meeting.

The Tigray conflict is in its second year. So far, varying estimates say close to a million civilians have been killed and more than 6 million face starvation because of the conflict.

