46m ago

Share

Balancing act: Zimbabwe hosts US and Russian envoys at the same time

accreditation
Lenin Ndebele
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
PHOTO: Jekesai Njikizana, AFP
  • The US Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of African Affairs is expected to land in Zimbabwe a few hours before the Russians jet arrives.
  • The visits come a year into the war in Ukraine.
  • French President Emmanuel Macron is also on a four-nation Africa tour.

US and Russian envoys were expected to arrive in Zimbabwe on Wednesday for simultaneous, but separate engagements with authorities in Harare.

The visits come a year into the war in Ukraine that has divided the world.

US Deputy Assistant Secretary at the Bureau of African Affairs, Robert Scott, will arrive first.

State media in Zimbabwe reported that Scott's arrival comes after the US government allegedly earmarked about R666 million ($37 million) for the "undermining of elections" in August.

The state media claimed that some pro-democracy non-governmental organisations (NGOs) had already received R17 million.

READ | Zimbabwe approves 'draconian' law targeting civil society

Zimbabwe is expected to pass the Private Voluntary Organisation Amendment Bill, which will ban NGOs' work, against advice from organisations such as the United Nations and Human Rights Watch (HRW).

However, the official line of communication from the government is that Scott will be in the country to review the "reform priorities" of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government, "especially in the last five years".

As US President Joe Biden's envoy to the US-Africa Leaders Summit, Scott's work is on democracy and human rights, something for which the opposition in Zimbabwe is longing.

Enter Russia

On the other hand, Russia's minister of foreign affairs and economic relations from the Sverdlovsk region of the federation, Yarin Vyacheslav is also expected in Zimbabwe later in the afternoon. 

According to his itinerary, issued by Zimbabwe's foreign affairs ministry, Vyacheslav will be accompanied by Igor Zelenkin, the deputy minister of industry and trade in the Sverdlovsk region. In addition, a business delegation will be in tow. 

The ministry said:

During the visit, the delegation will also tour industrial sites specialising in timber processing, the production of rubber and pharmaceutical substances.

It added that the visit was necessitated by the two countries' "existing excellent political relations".

Aiding Russia

The US is working on a law to sanction countries that trade with Russia in a manner that cascades to Russia's financial capabilities to extend its war on Ukraine.

The proposed law, Countering Malign Russian Activities in Africa Act, was crafted last year and is yet to reach Biden's desk. 

Zimbabwe's main opposition party leader Nelson Cha
Zimbabwe's main opposition party leader Nelson Chamisa of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) poses for a portrait in Harare on February 16, 2023.

However, the proposed law is already facing criticism from many African countries, including South Africa, which the US refers to as its "strategic partner in Africa".

African countries raised this issue at the US-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington DC last December.

On 21 February, Republican John James, a congressman from Michigan, introduced a Bill "opposing the Republic of South Africa's hosting of military exercises with the People's Republic of China and the Russian Federation and calling on the Biden administration to conduct a thorough review of the United States-South Africa relationship".

South Africa took part in the exercise after snubbing America's versions, known as the Obangame Express 2023 and Cutlass Express 2023.

With other African countries refusing to cut their deep roots with Russia, Zimbabwe is also in the mix, having last month hosted Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Lukashenko said last week that his country would take Russia's side in the war if attacked.

A year into the war

Mali's military rulers now have close ties with Russia's Wagner Group after elbowing out UN and French peacekeepers.

French President Emmanuel Macron will avoid Mali as he travels to Gabon, Angola, Congo-Brazzaville, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

He said his visit would show France's "profound humility" and reangle his country's military involvement in Africa.

France24 reported that while French relations with Mali were at an all-time low, Macron was proud of his forces' operations to fight insurgents in Mali.

Last week, Mali joined Eritrea in supporting Russia's invasion of Ukraine, signalling its shift while many African countries had previously chosen to sit on the fence.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
yarin vyacheslavrobert scottzimbabwesouthern africasecurity
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Will you be taking advantage of the new tax incentives for SA businesses and households that switch to solar power?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, it’s still unaffordable for me
64% - 1571 votes
Yes, I’ve already placed my order
4% - 108 votes
Still exploring all my options
18% - 443 votes
I’ve already installed it
13% - 318 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Budget bombshells, Orlando Pirates Derby shivers and UCT chaos

24 Feb

LISTEN | Budget bombshells, Orlando Pirates Derby shivers and UCT chaos
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.14
+1.2%
Rand - Pound
21.89
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
19.38
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.30
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.7%
Platinum
959.23
-0.5%
Palladium
1,428.71
-1.0%
Gold
1,838.85
+0.7%
Silver
21.11
+1.0%
Brent Crude
83.45
+1.7%
Top 40
72,847
+1.6%
All Share
78,854
+1.4%
Resource 10
66,849
+1.6%
Industrial 25
105,597
+1.5%
Financial 15
16,804
+1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing...

28 Feb

These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing but a number
Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain

28 Feb

Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain
Group of Heideveld children get first sailing experience thanks to Little Optimist...

28 Feb

Group of Heideveld children get first sailing experience thanks to Little Optimist Sailing Academy
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Women in Africa can help bridge the tech gender gap through this exciting new...

28 Feb

Women in Africa can help bridge the tech gender gap through this exciting new opportunity
The rise of the platform economy: How your business can enter the e-commerce world

24 Feb

The rise of the platform economy: How your business can enter the e-commerce world
4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone

21 Feb

4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone
Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof...

20 Feb

Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof movie date
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23054.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo