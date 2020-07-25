1h ago

add bookmark

Botswana rape survivor fights sexual violence with awareness campaign

Illustration. Photographer: David Prado
Illustration. Photographer: David Prado
David Prado
  • A Botswana singer and activist who was raped three years ago launched a campaign to fight high rates of sexual violence.
  • The "Say No to Rape" campaign would push for harsher sentences for rapists as well as measures to support victims.
  • She also hopes to raise funds for survivors in need of professional counselling through music concerts.

A Botswana singer and activist who was raped three years ago launched a campaign on Friday to fight high rates of sexual violence in the country, saying the rape of her younger sister last month had spurred her to act.

Refilwe Mooki, 23, who still suffers post-traumatic stress as a result of her attack, said the "Say No to Rape" campaign would push for harsher sentences for rapists as well as measures to support victims and encourage them to speak out.

"Enough is enough. We need to challenge people feeling entitled to other's bodies and violating them because they feel that they can get away with anything they want," Mooki, a poet and singer, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Mooki told a news conference in Gabarone she plans to work with fellow musicians on a song with an anti-rape message to highlight the campaign and visit schools to encourage students to report sexual violence.

She also hopes to raise funds for survivors in need of professional counselling through music concerts.

Nearly 70% of women in the southern African country have experienced physical or sexual abuse - more than double the global average, according to the United Nations Population Fund (UNPF).

Activists, however, believe the real figure could be even higher as stigma and fear of going to the police stops many women from reporting rape.

"There is a lot of interrogation that happens to establish details of the rape and this can be a demeaning for victims as rape is such an intimate crime," said Peggy Ramaphane, head of local women's right charity Women Against Rape (WAR).

Police spokesperson Dipheko Motube said they have campaigns to educate communities on sexual violence and consent.

"We encourage victims to report crimes confident that they will be protected. Some community members protect perpetrators out of fear and shame," Motube said, noting a sharp increase in rape reports during the coronavirus lockdown.

The United Nations warned in June of a surge in domestic violence during global lockdowns, with calls to helplines doubling or tripling in some countries, as lockdowns made it impossible for many women to flee abusers.

Mooki said her anger over the attack on her sister impelled her to launch the campaign, and speak publicly about her rape.

"Her vulnerability and the pain in her eyes haunted me. I knew how she felt. No one deserves the trauma of being raped."

Related Links
188 people arrested in Tshwane crackdown, including 7 for suspected rape
Man sentenced to 50 years in prison for string of crimes
Teen drugged, raped and dumped in bush next to a high school
Read more on:
botswanagender based violencecrimesouthern africa
Lottery
1 person bags R361k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you get a Covid-19 vaccine if it became available this year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I trust the experts
45% - 6194 votes
No, it is too rushed and needs more testing
29% - 3973 votes
I would not get a Covid-19 vaccine at all
26% - 3576 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.65
(-0.11)
ZAR/GBP
21.28
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
19.39
(-0.13)
ZAR/AUD
11.82
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.85)
Gold
1900.60
(+0.05)
Silver
22.74
(+0.11)
Platinum
913.50
(+0.47)
Brent Crude
43.63
(+0.25)
Palladium
2199.00
(+0.57)
All Share
55645.65
(-0.76)
Top 40
51259.48
(-0.82)
Financial 15
10291.32
(-0.89)
Industrial 25
73920.65
(-1.80)
Resource 10
55493.56
(+0.54)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Local preschool makes Covid-19 safety measures Bear(able) with cuddly...

24 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Local preschool makes Covid-19 safety measures Bear(able) with cuddly secret weapon
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | UFS lecturer becomes third African to win international nursing award

24 Jul

FEEL GOOD | UFS lecturer becomes third African to win international nursing award
FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird...

23 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird sanctuary
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo