32m ago

add bookmark

Botswana seeks to fast track 'worst piece of legislation' targeting media, civil society

accreditation
Lenin Ndebele in Zimbabwe
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(iStock)
(iStock)
  • The Criminal Procedure and Evidence Bill will give Botswana powers to intercept communication and force disclosures.
  • Media organisations say the bill will be expedited through Parliament and won't be scrutinised enough.
  • The African Editors' Forum says this is by far the worst piece of legislation to have emerged from Botswana.

The Botswana government is seeking to fast track the Criminal Procedure and Evidence (Controlled Investigation) Bill, a piece of legislation that journalists say will stifle freedom of the press, trade unions and civil society.

If passed into law, its main aims will be the interception of communication and forced disclosure of information to state intelligence and law enforcement agencies.

In a joint statement, the Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA), Press Council of Botswana and Botswana Editors' Forum said the government was being "dishonest and disingenuous".

They said their main worry was that the bill will be passed without public scrutiny and input.

"More shocking to us is the fact that the Criminal Procedure and Evidence (Controlled Investigation) Bill published on 12 January 2022 is being debated under the certificate of urgency rule, which means that it will be expedited through Parliament and not get enough scrutiny and interrogation from the public," read the statement.

ALSO READ | Botswana has stockpile of 3 million Covid-19 vaccines, starts offering booster jabs

Defence, Justice and Security Minister Thomas Kagiso Mmusi presented the bill to Parliament on 12 January. The three media bodies said the legislation "is replete with intonations that are not consistent with modern trends in democratic states".

Botswana is largely regarded as one of the most stable democracies in Africa despite being dominated by a single party, the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), since independence in 1966.

However, the latest developments make the media, civil society and trade unionists more vulnerable, according to the three media organisations.

"As the media, we are very worried about the direct implications of this law on the work of journalists, trade unionists and other social activists. The law jeopardises freedom of expression and makes the media especially vulnerable. We wish to highlight the point that Botswana does not have a Freedom of Information Law. And even without the current bill, that alone is a bad situation," they said.

ALSO READ | Botswana president vows to honour gay rights judgment

The African Editors' Forum (TAEF) said it was horrified because the draconian legislation will have chilling effects on the media in the country.

"This is by far the worst piece of legislation to have emerged in Botswana, the Southern African region and the rest of the continent in recent history. The government of Botswana must hang its head in shame and withdraw the bill immediately, " said Jovial Rantao, TAEF's chairperson.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, soldiers at the Sangoule Lamizana military camp outside Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, briefly held freelance reporter Henry Wilkins and Associated Press reporter Sam Mednick.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said the journalists were photographing and filming the camp when some soldiers aimed their guns at them, while others fired into the air. The soldiers confiscated their equipment, took them inside the base, and then released them and returned their equipment.

On Monday, Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Damiba led a mutiny that ousted President Roch Kaboré.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
jovial rantaobotswanaburkina fasomedia freedom
Lottery
Here are the results for the Daily Lotto draw
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Matric results are out! Are you happy with your child's result?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the pandemic really messed up their ability to focus
34% - 936 votes
Yes, they did well given the circumstances
66% - 1799 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.59
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.89
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.38
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.90
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.0%
Gold
1,791.82
0.0%
Silver
22.47
0.0%
Palladium
2,379.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,016.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
90.03
+0.8%
Top 40
67,021
-0.1%
All Share
73,455
-0.1%
Resource 10
74,081
-1.4%
Industrial 25
90,993
+0.6%
Financial 15
15,218
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund...

27 Jan

FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund Nellie's matric
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming,...

15 Jan

FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming, breakdancing and life skills lessons
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo