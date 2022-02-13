37m ago

add bookmark

Botswana to fine or jail returning citizens who refuse Covid-19 vaccination

Lenin Ndebele in Zimbabwe
accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Returning Botswana citizens unwilling to get the Covid-19 jab face a fine of R6 500, a year in jail, or both.
  • There will be vaccination booths at ports of entry as the country fears millions of Pulas will be lost through expired vaccines.
  • Seventy-three percent of the adult population are fully vaccinated, but there has been a low uptake of booster jabs.

Returning Botswana citizens unwilling to be vaccinated for Covid-19 face a fine of R6 500 (about 5 000 Botswanan Pula), a year in prison, or both, as the government worries about vaccines that will expire in April this year.

The fine and prison terms are contained in a government gazette, which was published on Friday, under the Public Health Act (Prevention of Introduction or Spread of Covid-19).

"A person who refuses to be subjected to the provisions of Section 80 (1) (c) and (d) of the Act commits an offense and is liable to a fine not exceeding P5 000 or to a term of imprisonment not exceeding one year, or to both," reads the gazette.

Section (c) and (d) of the Act state that a person entering the country "shall present proof that he or she is fully vaccinated". If they haven't vaccinated, then they should produce a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) Covid-19 test, valid for 72 hours, at the port of entry into the country.

READ | PPE corruption: Tearful ex-cop accused of tender fraud begs court to be released on bail

The provisions apply to anyone above the age of 12 - with effect from Monday.

Health Secretary Christopher Nyanga said: "In short, proof of being fully vaccinated is now the most important requirement for entry into Botswana."

The Minister of Health and Wellness Edwin Dikoloti, in a televised speech on Friday, said the government will also offer vaccination services at border posts.

"What will happen is that there will be health officers at entry points to vaccinate those willing to receive the shot. This will enable visitors or returning citizens to be allowed into Botswana," he said.

Botswana, which began administering booster jabs in January, has at least three million Covid-19 vaccines stockpiled.

READ | Covid-19: SA's first mRNA vaccine has been made

However, President Mokgeetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi fears that vaccine hesitancy will cost the country millions of Pulas.

"One of my greatest fears is that millions of Pulas spent on Covid-19 vaccines will go to waste. Some people seem hesitant to take the booster shots and some batches are about to expire in April," he said, addressing the crowd at Molepole Prison Farm on Thursday last week.

This is in spite of Botswana being one of Africa's most highly vaccinated countries.

From a population of 2.4 million, at least 73% of the adult demographic have been fully inoculated against Covid-19.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
botswanavaccinescoronavirus
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think SONA 2022 will boost investor confidence and create jobs?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I think Ramaphosa hit the right notes
13% - 530 votes
No, it's the usual empty promises
78% - 3192 votes
I don't know
9% - 383 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.22
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.64
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.27
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.86
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,859.30
0.0%
Silver
23.58
0.0%
Palladium
2,313.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,030.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
94.44
+3.2%
Top 40
69,681
-0.4%
All Share
76,383
-0.3%
Resource 10
77,619
-0.8%
Industrial 25
93,466
-0.4%
Financial 15
15,956
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man and friends to donate R50 000-worth pink buoys after his...

8h ago

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man and friends to donate R50 000-worth pink buoys after his near-drowning
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach

07 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools

31 Jan

Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22040.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo