56m ago

add bookmark

Businessman buys Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema's signature red jacket for R2m at auction

accreditation
Lenin Ndebele in Zimbabwe
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema's 'prison' jacket has fetched 2.5 million kwacha (R2 million) in an auction.
  • The jacket became his signature clothing during his treason trial in 2017.
  • The money is to be used to fund UPND's party programmes.

A red jacket, which became Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema's signature clothing during his treason trial in 2017, was sold for an incredible 2.5 million kwacha (about R2 million) at a fundraising dinner in Lusaka.

The 'Meet and Greet the President' fundraising dinner at Mulungushi International Conference Centre on Saturday night was hosted by the ruling party, the United Party for National Development (UPND).

The youth league of UPND, on its official Twitter account, said: "At the UPND fundraiser last night, this red jacket our leader often wore (sic) in prison sold for K2.5 million. That's about $138 000. Many thanks to everyone who came to support the party."

READ | 'Cattle boy' millionaire: Meet Zambia's new president

Opposition leader in April 2017, Hichilema and five of his aides were incarcerated on allegations of endangering then-president Edgar Lungu's life after his motorcade allegedly refused to give way to the one transporting Lungu.

Hichilema and his aides were released after 100 days in custody when Commonwealth secretary-general Patricia Scotland negotiated for the public's interest in the matter.

Zambian opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema waves
Zambian opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema waves at his supporters after being released from prison in 2017.
AFP SALIM DAWOOD / AFP

Party spokesperson Joseph Kalimbwe told News24 the money raised from the auction would be used to fund party programmes.

Community

Speaking at the fundraiser, Hichilema, who is currently in South Africa attending the Intra Africa Trade Fair in Durban, said his government would not support rent-seeking behaviour from the Zambian business community.

Media reports in Zambia identified the "big buyer" of the red jacket as Jonathan Khondowe, who has an interest in farming.

Across Africa, there have been many outrageous buys or handing of gifts to the ruling elite by businessmen close to the regimes.

After the coup that dislodged the late Robert Mugabe in Zimbabwe, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, a few months into office, watched as his red neck tie was snapped up for US$15 000.

It was bought by a businessman, Tafadzwa Musarara, who has interests in maize and wheat.

Before that, during Mugabe's reign, his wife, Grace, found herself pocketing a cool US$50 000 on her 50th birthday when a prosperity preacher, Walter Magaya, bought a book chronicling her life in pictures.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
hakainde hichelemazambiapoliticssouthern africa
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What are you expecting from Saturday's Test between the Springboks and Scotland at Murrayfield?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Boks by plenty! We are world champions for a reason
38% - 1284 votes
A Springbok victory, but it will be closer than many think
48% - 1625 votes
I reckon a Scotland upset could be on the cards!
10% - 351 votes
It's too close to call...
5% - 155 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.24
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.45
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.34
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.20
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,866.04
+0.2%
Silver
25.08
+0.1%
Palladium
2,139.80
-0.8%
Platinum
1,089.00
-0.2%
Brent Crude
82.05
-0.2%
Top 40
63,481
0.0%
All Share
70,091
0.0%
Resource 10
63,926
0.0%
Industrial 25
94,091
0.0%
Financial 15
14,078
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21306.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo