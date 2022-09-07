1h ago

Calls for detained journalists to be sentenced to 22 years in Rwandan jail

accreditation
Lenin Ndebele
Rwandan courts will hand down judgment next Thursday in a case involving three journalists.
Photo: Michele D'ottavio, EyeEm, Getty Images
  • Three Rwandan journalists from a YouTube channel, who were detained four years ago, face 22-year jail terms.
  • The ruling is expected on or around 15 September.
  • The Committee to Protect Journalists says President Paul Kagame is the third worst media jailer in Africa.

Rwandan courts will hand down judgment next Thursday in a case involving three journalists who have been in custody since October 2018.

At the end of the trial - which began in August last year when journalists Damascene Mutuyimana, Shadrack Niyonsenga, and Jean Baptiste Nshimiyima were already in custody - the State was pushing for 22 years and five months in jail.

"The prosecution's request that they spend more than two decades in prison is shocking," said the Committee to Protect Journalists' (CPJ) sub–Saharan Africa representative, Muthoki Mumo.

"Authorities should not compound the cruelty already meted out on these journalists and should instead do the right thing by releasing Damascene Mutuyimana, Shadrack Niyonsenga, and Jean Baptiste Nshimiyima unconditionally," he added.

The ruling is expected on or around 15 September.

Their alleged crime is spreading false information to create a hostile international opinion of Rwanda, publishing unoriginal statements or pictures, and inciting insurrection.

The State claimed the three, "used headlines and pictures that did not reflect the substance of videos they posted on Iwacu TV's YouTube channel," the said CPJ.

Iwacu TV is a Rwandan online station with 210 000 subscribers.

The State claimed the journalists fabricated an image showing Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, Rwandan President Paul Kagame, and Kayumba Nyamwasa, a former Rwandan army chief living in exile as an opposition figure, together.

But the reporters insisted they had simply showed images of people mentioned in their story.

According to the CPJ, prosecutors also cited videos published on Iwacu TV between June and September 2018, including commentary and reporting on a 2018 armed attack in southern Rwanda; allegations Uganda and Burundi were supporting rebels; a claim war was imminent amid political tensions with Uganda; and discussion of the Education Ministry's policy on education for pregnant minors.

Reading from the country's 2012 penal code, the CPJ said convictions for publishing modified images or statements without explicitly stating that such publications were not original could carry up to one year in prison and a fine of up to five million Rwandan francs (R81 000).

Spreading false information with the intent to create a hostile international opinion of Rwanda can carry up to 10 years during peacetime and life imprisonment during times of war, inciting insurrection or trouble can carry up to 15 years.

The CPJ said seven members of the press were behind bars due to the criminalisation of journalism in Rwanda, making Kagame the third most media repressive leader.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.


Read more on:
rwandaeast africacrime and courtsmedia
