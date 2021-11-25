19m ago

add bookmark

China dominates Covid-19 diplomacy in Africa - economic report

accreditation
Lenin Ndebele in Zimbabwe
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • China's international Covid-19 vaccine programme is a form of aid to cement diplomatic ties with recipients, a new report claims.
  • 50% of global vaccine exports are from China.
  • South Africa, Morocco, Egypt, Senegal and Rwanda are set to increase their Covid-19 vaccine rollout campaign because of production capacity.

China has won the Covid-19 vaccine diplomacy war in Africa and the rest of the developing world ahead of Russia, India and the West because the Asian giant supplies the majority of vaccines to African countries, according to a report by the Economist's intelligence unit.

At the same time, Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX), a worldwide initiative aimed at equitable access to vaccines, has failed to meet the needs of the developing world.

Also, international donations of vaccines remain a small clearing room for vaccines to be provided through bilateral agreements which China has taken advantage of, in which 77% of Covid-19 vaccines are used as diplomatic tools.

On the world stage, 50% of vaccines are produced in and by China.

The Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU) report was made public on Wednesday.

The EIU's industry operations director, Ana Nicholls, said during a webinar on Tuesday:

Recipient governments are genuinely grateful to receive vaccines. It's a new form of soft power with China betting on resentment globally against Western countries and filling the gaps in places where western influence is declining. China is not doing this for free. It will cement long-term ties with recipient countries.

She added that "vaccines have become an ideal diplomatic tool because they are tangible, crucial for a population and a matter of life or death".

Healthcare systems, logistical challenges

To date, China has donated and/or sold vaccines to at least 40 African countries.

Figures obtained from Bridge Consulting, an independent Beijing-based consultancy, show an estimated 27 million vaccines have been delivered in Africa.

Zimbabwe and Equatorial Guinea were the first African countries to receive Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines from China when their vaccination drives began in February this year.

HARARE, ZIMBABWE - MARCH 16: Ambassador of China t
Ambassador of China to Zimbabwe and president Emmerson Mnangagwa shake hands at the arrival of the 2nd shipment of Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines from China at Harare International Airport.

Cameroon followed in April, receiving a donation of 200 000 doses from the Asian powerhouse.

Vaccination has been slow in poorer countries because of logistical challenges, stability of healthcare systems and vaccine hesitancy.

"In many of those countries, it's an issue about the stability of the state itself. It is also an issue about a lack of healthcare infrastructure...

Nicholls said:

Malawi had to destroy almost 20 000 of AstraZeneca, South Sudan has had to destroy about 59 000. They got them from the AU but haven't been able to administer them by the expiry date. One of the least vaccinated countries had to destroy 1.7 million doses.

Donated 'too late'

Richer African countries, such as South Africa, had stockpiles of the vaccine and donated it to their neighbours.

However, it was a bit too late.

She said:

South Africa donated several million to its neighbours, but then they couldn't be used because they donated them too late near their expiry dates.

Senegal and Rwanda will by next year have plants available to manufacture Covid-19 vaccines.

They will join South Africa, Morocco and Egypt who are already producing other human vaccines, such as yellow fever.

With a fourth wave anticipated across Africa, a third jab might be needed.

But, vaccine hesitancy is the greatest undoing.

According to that EIU report, 77% of people in Nigeria think the Covid-19 pandemic is exaggerated, 42% in Burkina Faso are of the view that Covid-19 is the creation of foreign actors and in the DRC, 38% are not interested in taking the vaccines.

 - Lenin Ndebele is the News24 Africa Desk journalist. The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.

If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cameroonchinazimbabweequatorial guineasouth africaservice deliverycoronavirushealth
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto prize!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
39% - 5302 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
7% - 922 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
20% - 2697 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
34% - 4533 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.89
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
21.21
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.82
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.45
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.0%
Gold
1,793.15
+0.3%
Silver
23.64
+0.4%
Palladium
1,898.27
+2.3%
Platinum
998.00
+1.8%
Brent Crude
82.25
-0.1%
Top 40
64,169
0.0%
All Share
70,559
0.0%
Resource 10
66,875
0.0%
Industrial 25
93,463
0.0%
Financial 15
13,799
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons...

17 Nov

WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons to underprivileged kids
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21328.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo