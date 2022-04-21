38m ago

add bookmark

China pleads for protection of citizen jailed for 20 years in Rwanda for whipping workers

accreditation
Lenin Ndebele
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Chinese embassy in Rwanda has pleaded for the rights of its citizens to be protected after a Chinese businessman was jailed for 20 years for torturing employees.
The Chinese embassy in Rwanda has pleaded for the rights of its citizens to be protected after a Chinese businessman was jailed for 20 years for torturing employees.
Photo: Michele D'ottavio, EyeEm, Getty Images
  • A Chinese miner has been jailed for 20 years in Rwanda for tying employees to a tree and whipping them.
  • The Chinese embassy in Rwanda has pleaded for his rights to be respected.
  • The country's ambassador to Rwanda says China is committed to promoting relations between the two countries.

The Chinese embassy in Rwanda has pleaded for the rights of its citizens to be protected after a Chinese businessman was jailed for 20 years for torturing employees.

Sun Shujun, 43, was filmed whipping one of his workers last year, and the video went viral. It later turned out that Shujun had tied two workers to a tree before beating them.

When he appeared in court, he said he had beaten them because he was "frustrated and fed up with them constantly stealing minerals".

READ | 32 people in Chinese city quarantined in internet cafe for 9 days after Covid case detected next door

Shujun runs a cassiterite mine called Ali Group Holdings Limited. Cassiterite is the major ore of tin.

Reacting to the sentence, the Chinese embassy in Rwanda said while it advised its nationals to follow local laws, their rights should be upheld.

The embassy said: 

The embassy always asks Chinese citizens in Rwanda to abide by local laws and regulations. Meanwhile, the embassy calls for the case to be handled appropriately in a rational, fair and just manner, and requests that the legitimate rights of the Chinese citizens should be properly protected.

However, the statement didn't sit well with some Rwandans on social media, who argued that China had no problem with the inhumane treatment seen in the video and found it morally upright not to stand with the victims.

The embassy said China "remained committed to promoting relations between the two countries and friendship between our people".

Shujun's sentencing comes two weeks before the departure of China's ambassador to Rwanda, Rao Hongwei, who has been in the country since 2017.

ALSO READ | UK to send all illegal immigrants to Rwanda in move slammed as a 'cash for people' scheme

The highlight of his term as China's ambassador to Rwanda was the historic visit of President Xi Jinping of China.

According to the University of Johannesburg (UJ) Centre for Africa-China Studies, the key areas of cooperation between the two countries are agriculture and infrastructure development through grants and loans.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
chinarwanda
Lottery
R83k for 4 Daily Lotto jackpot winners!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 7759 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 3321 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.35
-2.2%
Rand - Pound
20.04
-2.0%
Rand - Euro
16.69
-2.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.38
-1.7%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.7%
Gold
1,943.57
-0.7%
Silver
24.68
-2.0%
Palladium
2,449.50
-0.5%
Platinum
981.00
-0.9%
Brent Crude
106.80
-0.4%
Top 40
66,453
-0.5%
All Share
73,403
-0.5%
Resource 10
79,917
-2.7%
Industrial 25
80,506
+0.5%
Financial 15
16,461
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | 'Dancing is life': Local choreographer from Lavender Hill crowned SA's best

19 Apr

WATCH | 'Dancing is life': Local choreographer from Lavender Hill crowned SA's best
Bo-Kaap Boeka Collective helps nourish friendship and kindness with giant supper

16 Apr

Bo-Kaap Boeka Collective helps nourish friendship and kindness with giant supper
SA's Aqil Alibhai, 15, on racing Ginetta Cars in Europe and his F1 dream

14 Apr

SA's Aqil Alibhai, 15, on racing Ginetta Cars in Europe and his F1 dream
Crystal is the lady with the bendy face and she’s so successful on social media...

12 Apr

Crystal is the lady with the bendy face and she’s so successful on social media she’s now doing it full time.
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo