China pleads for protection of citizen jailed for 20 years in Rwanda for whipping workers

A Chinese miner has been jailed for 20 years in Rwanda for tying employees to a tree and whipping them.

The Chinese embassy in Rwanda has pleaded for his rights to be respected.

The country's ambassador to Rwanda says China is committed to promoting relations between the two countries.

Sun Shujun, 43, was filmed whipping one of his workers last year, and the video went viral. It later turned out that Shujun had tied two workers to a tree before beating them.

When he appeared in court, he said he had beaten them because he was "frustrated and fed up with them constantly stealing minerals".

Shujun runs a cassiterite mine called Ali Group Holdings Limited. Cassiterite is the major ore of tin.

Reacting to the sentence, the Chinese embassy in Rwanda said while it advised its nationals to follow local laws, their rights should be upheld.

The embassy said:

The embassy always asks Chinese citizens in Rwanda to abide by local laws and regulations. Meanwhile, the embassy calls for the case to be handled appropriately in a rational, fair and just manner, and requests that the legitimate rights of the Chinese citizens should be properly protected.

However, the statement didn't sit well with some Rwandans on social media, who argued that China had no problem with the inhumane treatment seen in the video and found it morally upright not to stand with the victims.



The embassy said China "remained committed to promoting relations between the two countries and friendship between our people".

Shujun's sentencing comes two weeks before the departure of China's ambassador to Rwanda, Rao Hongwei, who has been in the country since 2017.

The highlight of his term as China's ambassador to Rwanda was the historic visit of President Xi Jinping of China.

According to the University of Johannesburg (UJ) Centre for Africa-China Studies, the key areas of cooperation between the two countries are agriculture and infrastructure development through grants and loans.

