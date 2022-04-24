1h ago

add bookmark

Chinese mechanic turned cook to be deported from Zimbabwe

accreditation
Lenin Ndebele
  • A Chinese man grabbed attention by cooking and selling Chinese dishes in a township.
  • He was arrested and awaits deportation for violating terms of his residence permit.
  • Last week a Rwandan court sentenced a Chinese businessman to a 20-year jail term after video footage of him beating up an employee surfaced.

A Chinese man who grabbed headlines for introducing his homeland's traditional dishes in one of Zimbabwe's oldest townships, has been jailed and awaits deportation.

Li Changfeng, 24, became an instant hit in Bulawayo's Old Luveve suburb for preparing and selling Chinese food to locals and was interviewed by the local Chronicle newspaper.

In February, he told the publication that his food was "an instant and popular hit".

That put him on the radar of immigration officials who then looked into his work status in the country.

It was then discovered that Changfeng was on a valid worker's permit that stipulated that he was employed by Dongxin Machinery, a firm in Kadoma that specialised in mining machinery, as a mechanic.

But he was found to be in breach of the law as he had resigned from the company, but failed to notify immigration officials as was legally required. Instead, he continued using the existing permit.

Appearing before Bulawayo magistrate Gamuchirai Gore, facing charges of violating the terms of his employment permit as outlined in the Immigration Act, Changfeng was found guilty and fined R500, and detained at Khami medium prison, awaiting deportation.

ALSO READ | China pleads for protection of citizen jailed for 20 years in Rwanda for whipping workers

Last year another Chinese man, Zhang Zhongyi, was ordered to leave the country by Bulawayo magistrate Stephen Ndhlovu.

Zhongyi's issue came to light after video footage of him beating up his employees surfaced and he was arrested for the assault. It was also found that his permit had expired.

Meanwhile, in a Twitter spaces discussion on Friday, hosted by the China Africa Project titled "African Justice and Chinese Offenders", one speaker argued that Chinese lawbreakers and criminals in Africa were buoyed by senior government officials and law enforcement agencies. This was because most of the business operations they were part of had direct links with the political elite.

The discussion came against the backdrop of a Chinese businessman who was sentenced to a 20-year jail term in Rwanda after video footage of him beating up an employee tied to a pole, surfaced.

He had 30 days in which to appeal the sentence.


The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
zimbabwe
Lottery
Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 8069 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 3477 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.53
-1.0%
Rand - Pound
19.95
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.77
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.24
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.1%
Gold
1,931.71
0.0%
Silver
24.16
0.0%
Palladium
2,378.76
0.0%
Platinum
933.13
0.0%
Brent Crude
106.65
-1.6%
Top 40
65,386
-1.6%
All Share
72,265
-1.5%
Resource 10
76,311
-4.4%
Industrial 25
80,390
-0.2%
Financial 15
16,458
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | ‘Dirtbarbie’ cuts her hair for cancer wigs, insists she'll beat rare...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | ‘Dirtbarbie’ cuts her hair for cancer wigs, insists she'll beat rare terminal diagnosis
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town barman hailed as hero for saving group swept out to sea by...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town barman hailed as hero for saving group swept out to sea by massive wave
WATCH | 'Dancing is life': Local choreographer from Lavender Hill crowned SA's best

19 Apr

WATCH | 'Dancing is life': Local choreographer from Lavender Hill crowned SA's best
Bo-Kaap Boeka Collective helps nourish friendship and kindness with giant supper

16 Apr

Bo-Kaap Boeka Collective helps nourish friendship and kindness with giant supper
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo