Chinese nationals warned against 'unnecessary' travel in Nigeria after kidnappings and attacks

The Chinese embassy in Lagos has warned nationals against travelling to Kogi State.

Allegations are that a rmed groups are kidnapping Chinese nationals for ransom.

In December, security personnel killed at least 11 people who had allegedly murdered one Chinese national and injured another.

The Chinese embassy in Lagos, Nigeria has advised its nationals to avoid travelling to Kogi State in the north central region, amid reports of kidnappings and attacks on Chinese citizens and their businesses.

In a statement, the embassy said "terrorist organisations and kidnapper gangs active in Okane, Kogi State, Nigeria, and other areas are waiting for opportunities to kidnap or launch attacks on Chinese citizens and enterprises in Kogi State".

The embassy reminded Chinese nationals to "maintain a high degree of vigilance, pay close attention to local security trends, tighten the string of security precautions, and make every effort to prevent the occurrence of kidnapping and assault cases".

Some of the measures include putting "an end to outdoor and high-risk operations in the field, strengthen civil defence, physical defence, and technical defence measures... and reduce the number of Chinese personnel to the greatest extent".

In what it called a "non-essential, no-travel" policy, the embassy also discouraged citizens from moving around at night or alone.



It is estimated that there are between 40 000 to 100 000 Chinese nationals living in Nigeria.

China is Nigeria's top trading partner, with the World Bank reporting that trade in goods between the two countries expanded from around R21.6 billion ($1.2 billion) in 2003 to R246.6 billion ($13.7 billion) in 2019.

In addition to commerce and investment, China is funding significant projects in Nigeria, and its firms have been hired to complete their development.

These projects include the construction of roads, railways, and the renovation of Nigeria's four main airports in Abuja, Lagos, Kano, and Port Harcourt.

There have been reports that Chinese nationals, mostly in public works, have been the targets of criminal gangs looking to extract hefty payments from businesses.

The latest incident occurred in December when armed assailants attacked a vehicle carrying two Chinese contractors and their police escort while en route to Maradun Local Government Area, Zamfara State.



One Chinese national was killed and another injured in the attack.

In response to the attack, security personnel stationed nearby killed at least 11 of the alleged attackers.

