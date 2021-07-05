13m ago

add bookmark

Civil groups 'gatecrash' SADC meeting in eSwatini, accuse government of staging talks

accreditation
Lynsey Chutel
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Colani Khulekani Maseko leads the Swaziland National Students' Union in protest.
Colani Khulekani Maseko leads the Swaziland National Students' Union in protest.
PHOTO: Colani Khulekani Maseko/Swaziland National
  • Civil society groups have accused the eSwatini government of handpicking groups to meet with a SADC delegation.
  • One pro-democracy MP said he was called at the last minute after SADC delegates asked to speak to him.
  • A SADC delegation travelled to eSwatini to discuss the ongoing protests in the country.

Members of several eSwatini civil society groups "gatecrashed" a meeting between the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the eSwatini government, after they were excluded from diplomatic talks over the crisis there.

The SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security met acting Prime Minister Themba Masuku on Sunday. The SADC Troika also met with members of civil society, including church groups and non-governmental organisations, to discuss deadly protests in eSwatini. The SADC Troika was led by Botswana's Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation, Lemogang Kwape. South Africa's Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Naledi Pandor, also attended the meeting.

READ | Pandor, SADC delegation arrive in eSwatini to discuss ongoing deadly protests

A number of civil society groups accused the eSwatini government of handpicking civil society groups, and excluding those who are calling for multi-party democracy in Africa's last absolute monarchy. A member of parliament, forced into hiding after he called for elections, said the eSwatini government tried to rush a last-minute meeting with him at the behest of SADC delegates.

The eSwatini government did not respond to requests for comment and SADC referred News24 to Masuku's office.

Civil society groups hand-picked

Progressive civil society groups had prepared a statement for the SADC delegation, outlining the political crisis in the country.

"We would like to point out [to] the delegates and the international community that the current turmoil in the country, showing up as social and economic upheavals leading to violence and insecurity, are a result of [a] longstanding political stalemate," 20 groups said in a joint statement.

In the joint statement, they called for a transitional authority, which would oversee eSwatini's reform towards credible elections. They also raised concerns about the army's ongoing presence in the streets. The groups include the Foundation for Socio-Economic Justice, the Federation of eSwatini Business Community, the Trade Union Congress of Swaziland and other political and civil movements.

Still, the groups are unclear on whether the SADC summit received their statement, said Thuli Makama, of the Institute of Democracy and Leadership (Ideal) – one of the signatories to the statement.

Civil society groups said they "caught wind" of the meeting, instead of receiving a formal invitation.

"Government made the selection," Makama told News24.

"They left out all of civil society [organisations] calling for multi-party democracy."

Ideal and other groups "gatecrashed" the meeting, said Makama, forcing SADC to adjourn the meeting until all stakeholders could be at the table.

'People are dying'

eSwatini member of parliament Mduduzi Simelane said he was invited to participate in a telephone call with SADC late on Sunday. Simelane is among three members of parliament who are calling for representative elections in eSwatini. He told News24 that he has been in hiding since the protests began last week.

Simelane said he was unable to talk to SADC delegates directly and spoke to the eSwatini government's Ministry of Foreign Affairs instead.

READ | Death toll in eSwatini protests rises, but govt, activists dispute exact figures

"They said they are hosting Troika, and Troika is requesting to talk to me via a phone call, most preferably a WhatsApp call so that they can identify my face," said Simelane.

"And my answer to them was, as they have stayed the whole day with the government, I expect them to give us time, the forces of change, to meet us over the table and listen to our grievances and our side."

Simelane added that he was told that the Troika was in a hurry, and promised to adjourn the talks to a later stage.

"It was surprising, it was heartbreaking because their trip here had urgency because people are dying," Simelane said.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of Hanns Seidel Foundation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sadceswatinipoliticssouthern africaprotestsdiplomacy
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What did you make of the Springboks' Test return against Georgia on Friday?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I liked what I saw... we're on track for the Lions!
9% - 136 votes
If we play like that against the Lions, we won't stand a chance.
27% - 418 votes
The Boks were rusty, but that was to be expected. We'll improve for the Lions!
65% - 1023 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul 2021

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle

17 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle
view
Rand - Dollar
14.22
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.69
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.87
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.70
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.4%
Gold
1,791.73
+0.2%
Silver
26.46
-0.1%
Palladium
2,818.50
+1.1%
Platinum
1,103.00
+0.9%
Brent Crude
76.17
+0.4%
Top 40
59,889
-0.7%
All Share
65,952
-0.6%
Resource 10
64,996
+1.2%
Industrial 25
84,806
-2.4%
Financial 15
13,028
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics

03 Jul

34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics
Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test

02 Jul

Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test
Tokyo Olympics: why U-23 coach David Notoane is the most important person in SA...

02 Jul

Tokyo Olympics: why U-23 coach David Notoane is the most important person in SA football
SA surf star Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics

02 Jul

SA surf star Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics
Precious Mashele snatches Tokyo Olympics spot with late qualifier

01 Jul 2021

Precious Mashele snatches Tokyo Olympics spot with late qualifier
Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics

30 Jun

Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics
EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my...

30 Jun

EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my country backs me'
Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics

28 Jun

Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics
Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials

28 Jun

Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials
Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics

24 Jun

Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics
SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'

25 Jun

SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'
Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further

23 Jun

Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further
Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban

23 Jun

Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban
No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go

23 Jun

No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go
Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered

22 Jun

Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered
Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go

22 Jun

Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go
Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan

20 Jun

Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan
Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again

19 Jun

Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again
Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near

18 Jun

Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near
SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic

17 Jun

SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21182.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo