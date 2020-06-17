1h ago

add bookmark

Coronavirus centre attacked by mob angry at youth's killing in DRC

  • A coronavirus treatment and quarantine centre was ransacked on Tuesday in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.
  • A riot erupted over the shooting of a young man  unidentified gunmen, authorities said.
  • The care staff and the people interned at this centre are safe and sound, the statement said.

Bukavu – A coronavirus treatment and quarantine centre was ransacked on Tuesday in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo when a riot erupted over the killing of a young man, authorities said.

The authorities in South Kivu said unidentified gunmen had shot and killed the young man on Monday, adding that according to rumours, he was killed by police who were enforcing a virus curfew declared by Governor Theo Ngwabidje Kasi.

The governor promised "his personal involvement so that the investigations repair the harm caused" to the victim's relatives, the authorities said in a statement.

"When the death was announced, some young people protested and attacked the Bwindi treatment centre," the statement said.

Photographs verified as authentic by AFP showed broken windows, as well as piles of stones on a balcony and in a bedroom.

'Organisational problems'

"The care staff and the people interned at this centre are safe and sound," the statement said.

The Democratic Republic of Congo has declared 4 974 infections, including 4 480 in the capital Kinshasa and 108 in South Kivu.

There are around 100 deaths.

Doctor Denis Mukwege proposed the opening of the centre in Bukavu while he was part of the coronavirus response effort in South Kivu province.

The 2018 Nobel Peace Prize laureate resigned last week as head of a coronavirus task force in the eastern province, blaming organisational problems, outpaced strategy and slow testing.

Stay healthy and entertained during the national lockdown. Sign up for our Lockdown Living newsletter. Sign up and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab


Related Links
11 die in new Ebola outbreak in DR Congo
Nobel winner Mukwege quits local DR Congo virus team over problems
Virus closure protest leaves three dead in DR Congo
Read more on:
dr congodemocratic republic of congolockdowncentral africacoronavirus
Lottery
Daily Lotto: 2 winners claim jackpot prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do the VBS arrests give you confidence that authorities will successfully prosecute all suspects?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
11% - 218 votes
No
38% - 748 votes
Wait and see
51% - 1017 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.15
(+0.03)
ZAR/GBP
21.54
(+0.41)
ZAR/EUR
19.28
(+0.40)
ZAR/AUD
11.86
(-0.10)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.04)
Gold
1724.70
(+0.03)
Silver
17.57
(+0.75)
Platinum
822.52
(0.00)
Brent Crude
40.38
(+3.01)
Palladium
1914.01
(+0.18)
All Share
54027.42
(+3.36)
Top 40
49661.14
(+3.63)
Financial 15
10768.15
(+2.85)
Industrial 25
74653.81
(+4.24)
Resource 10
49246.95
(+2.92)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20169.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo