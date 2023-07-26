11m ago

Share

'Coup attempt' in troubled Niger as president held by guards

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

  • Niger faces an attempted coup as the Presidential Guard detains President Mohamed Bazoum, leading to a standoff with the army. 
  • ECOWAS, AU, UN, and the US condemn the "attempted coup d'etat," calling for Bazoum's release and respect for Niger's Constitution.
  •  Bazoum, a pro-western leader in the Sahel, took office in 2021 amid challenges of poverty and instability in the country.

An attempted coup was under way Wednesday in the fragile state of Niger, where members of the Presidential Guard detained President Mohamed Bazoum, triggering a standoff with the army, sources said.

The West African bloc ECOWAS and the African Union lashed what they called an "attempted coup d'etat," a term echoed by a source close to Bazoum.

UN chief Antonio Guterres condemned "any effort to seize power by force" and urged respect for Niger's Constitution, while the United States expressed deep concern and called for Bazoum to be released.

France, Niger's former colonial power, and neighbouring Algeria also issued condemnations.

One of a dwindling group of pro-western leaders in the Sahel, Bazoum was elected in 2021, taking the helm of a country burdened by poverty and a history of chronic instability.

Disgruntled members of the elite Presidential Guard sealed off access to the president's residence and offices in the capital Niamey, and after talks broke down, "refused to release the president," another presidential source said.

"The army has given them an ultimatum," said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

In a message on Twitter, which is being rebranded as X, the president's office said, "elements of the Presidential Guard (PG) had a fit of temper... (and) tried unsuccessfully to gain the support of the national armed forces and the national guard."

"The army and national guard are ready to attack the elements of the PG who are involved in this fit of temper if they do not return to a better disposition," the Presidency said.

"The president and his family are well," it added.

The reason for the guards' anger was not disclosed.

Access was blocked off to the presidential complex in Niamey, but there was no abnormal military deployment or sounds of gunfire in the area, and traffic was normal, an AFP journalist saw.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and AU issued separate statements condemning an "attempted coup d'etat."

The same term was used by the source close to Bazoum, who, speaking anonymously, also said that the bid was "doomed to fail."

ECOWAS called for Bazoum's immediate and unconditional release and warned that everyone involved would be responsible for his safety.

The European Union said it "associates itself" with the ECOWAS statement and condemned "any attempt to destabilise democracy and threaten the stability" of Niger.

- Coup-prone -

The landlocked Sahel state has experienced four coups since independence from France in 1960 and numerous other attempts at power.

Bazoum, a former interior minister, was the right-hand man to former president Mahamadou Issoufou, who voluntarily stepped down after two terms.

Their handover in April 2021, after elections won by Bazoum in a two-round contest against former president Mahamane Ousmane, marked Niger's first peaceful transition of power since independence.

But reminders of the troubled past have never been far.

An attempted coup took place just days before Bazoum's inauguration, according to a security source at the time.

Several people were later arrested, including the suspected ringleader, an air force captain named Sani Gourouza, and Ousmane Cisse, a former interior minister under a military government of transition from 2010-2011.

Five people, including Gourouza, were jailed in February for 20 years while Cisse was acquitted.

A second bid to oust Bazoum occurred in March this year "while the president... was in Turkey", according to a Niger official, who said an arrest was made. The authorities have never commented publicly on the incident.

- Poverty and jihadism -

A landlocked state in the heart of scorching Sahel, Niger is two-thirds desert and frequently ranks at the bottom of the UN's Human Development Index, a benchmark of prosperity.

It has a surging population of 22.4 million, driven by a birth rate averaging seven children per woman.

The country is struggling with two jihadist campaigns - one in the southwest, which swept in from neighbouring Mali in 2015, and the other in the southeast, involving jihadists based in northeastern Nigeria.

Hundreds of thousands have fled their homes, stoking a humanitarian crisis and further straining the economy.

The poorly equipped military is receiving training and logistical support from the United States and France, which have bases there.

Niger last year became the hub of France's anti-jihadist operations in the Sahel.

The mission was reconfigured after French forces quit Mali and Burkina Faso after falling out with the ruling juntas in those countries.

Mali has brought in Russian paramilitaries - Wagner mercenaries, according to Western countries, that rights monitors say have been implicated in atrocities.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
niger
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think Paul Mashatile is fit to be president of SA in the future?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, his sketchy lifestyle is a red flag
96% - 8360 votes
Yes, he hasn't committed any crime
4% - 361 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Joburg explosion: One week later and zero developments on who is at fault

6h ago

LISTEN | Joburg explosion: One week later and zero developments on who is at fault
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.60
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
22.77
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
19.53
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.92
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.9%
Platinum
966.49
-0.0%
Palladium
1,262.81
-1.8%
Gold
1,976.65
+0.6%
Silver
24.96
+1.1%
Brent-ruolie
83.64
+1.1%
Top 40
72,251
+0.1%
All Share
77,546
+0.0%
Resource 10
64,492
-0.9%
Industrial 25
105,290
+0.3%
Financial 15
16,986
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

7h ago

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding

25 Jul

How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

20 Jul

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge

19 Jul

WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo