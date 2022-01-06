19m ago

Covid-19: France detects new variant called IHU in man who travelled to Cameroon

  • France has discovered a new coronavirus variant, IHU, which was first detected in a Frenchman who travelled to Cameroon.
  • Researchers say IHU has more mutations compared to the highly infectious Omicron variant, which parts of the world is still grappling with.
  • Concerns have been raised because Cameroon is hosting this year's Africa Cup of Nations.

Scientists in France say a new B.1.640.2 variant of the coronavirus, named IHU, has been detected in a vaccinated man who travelled to Cameroon - the host of this year's Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

But they say it does not mean IHU originated in Cameroon.

The researchers say the variant could be stronger than the Omicron variant, which scientists in South Africa and Botswana first discovered.

IHU has 46 mutations, compared to Omicron's 37, says a study that is yet to be peer-reviewed.

This year's Afcon is being held as the world continues to grapple with the Covid-19 pandemic, so stadiums will be at 60% capacity for fans and fixtures featuring the host nation Cameroon will have 80% capacity.

"In light of the evolution of the health crisis and the challenges imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic, Afcon and the local organising committee have agreed an upper limit of between 60% and 80% for the capacity of stadiums in the Africa Cup of Nations," CAF (the Confederation of African Football) said in a statement quoted by various media outlets in West and Central Africa.

Senegal, one of the tournament favourites is expected to play Zimbabwe on 10 January and nine of its players and staff have tested positive for Covid-19. It's unclear when the team will arrive in Cameroon.

On the other hand, Zimbabwe's star player Jordan Zemura, who plies his trade in England for Championship side AFC Bournemouth is a contact person after a Covid-19 outbreak was announced at AFC Bournemouth.

Burkina Faso, which play hosts Cameroon in the opening match, will be without Dramane Nikiema, Kylian Nikiema and Issoufou Dayo in Yaoundé on Sunday. They will only join the camp after they test negative and could miss the first round of matches.

Meanwhile, Cape Verde's coach tested positive for Covid-19 and his arrival in Cameroon has been delayed. Prior to that, 21 players and staff also returned positive tests.

The Cape Verdean Football Federation said in a statement that five players returned to training and eight are still positive but asymptomatic. 

Media reports in Tunisia say The Eagles of Carthage, as the national team is fondly called, has two players who tested positive. Team captain Youssef Msakni and striker Seifeddine Jaziri could make it in time for the team's first outing against Mali on January 12.

A series of friendly matches featuring the likes of Ivory Coast, Mali and Zimbabwe have also been struck off because of Covid-19 scares.

This year's tournament goes ahead after it was delayed twice in 2021 because of the ravaging pandemic.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
