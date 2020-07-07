1h ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: Schools in Kenya to remain closed until 2021

A worker sanitises a classroom.
A worker sanitises a classroom.
GCIS

  • Education Minister George Magoha said no primary and secondary school examinations will be held.
  • Kenya closed schools in March.
  • Kenya has over 8 000 coronavirus infections.

Kenya on Tuesday declared that its school year was considered lost because of the coronavirus pandemic, and primary and secondary pupils would return to class next January.

The school year in the East African country runs from January to November, when it climaxes with end-of-term exams.

But Education Minister George Magoha said in a statement that the curve of Covid-19 infections was expected to flatten only by December.

As a result, no primary and secondary school examinations will be held and "the 2020 school calendar year will be considered lost due to Covid-19 restrictions", he said.

ALSO READ | 'Everyone looks broken' - Anger as forced coronavirus quarantine extended in Kenya

Kenya closed schools on 15 March when it had only three confirmed cases, among a raft of measures taken that month including a nighttime curfew to combat the spread of the virus.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday announced a "phased reopening" of the country, with international flights resuming on 1 August and the lifting of internal travel restrictions that had cordoned off the capital for four months. The 21:00 to 04:00 curfew will remain in place.

Surging cases

However cases are surging, with over 8 000 reported infections and 164 deaths.

"Faced with this uncertain environment, the stakeholders have resolved to reopen all basic education learning institutions in January 2021," said Magoha.

"This is based on the assumption that the infection curve will have flattened by December, 2020".

The decisions "will apply to all children," the statement said, specifying that this included schools offering international curriculum.

Initially Kenya had planned to reopen schools in September for those in their final years of primary and secondary school to allow them to take their exams, however the mounting infection rate resulted in the shelving of this plan, the statement said.

The re-opening of universities will take place on a "case-by-case" basis, and the institutions were encouraged to consider phased re-opening and continue holding virtual classes and graduation ceremonies.

Related Links
Kenya announces phased reopening from coronavirus lockdown
Covid-19 wrap | Zimbabwe maintains lockdown, Kenya closes borders as Bundesliga returns
How coronavirus is changing daily life in Nairobi
Read more on:
kenyacoronavirus
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you gone out to eat a restaurant since restrictions have lifted?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I have
12% - 315 votes
No, but I plan to
17% - 440 votes
No, and I don't plan to
70% - 1781 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.08
(-0.61)
ZAR/GBP
21.48
(-1.28)
ZAR/EUR
19.30
(-0.50)
ZAR/AUD
11.91
(-0.62)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.50)
Gold
1796.43
(+0.64)
Silver
18.33
(+0.30)
Platinum
837.00
(+2.13)
Brent Crude
43.07
(+0.70)
Palladium
1922.00
(+0.26)
All Share
55243.80
(+0.72)
Top 40
50922.32
(+0.83)
Financial 15
10086.99
(-0.47)
Industrial 25
76855.87
(+0.55)
Resource 10
52017.34
(+1.71)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare...

03 Jul

WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare workers love
FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!

03 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!
FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting...

02 Jul

FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting Covid shifts
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20182.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo