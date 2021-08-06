40m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: Third wave 'raging at full force' as Africa reaches record peak in deaths - WHO

accreditation
Lynsey Chutel
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Health workers at a hospital in quarantined Kayravan province of Tunis, Tunisia.
Health workers at a hospital in quarantined Kayravan province of Tunis, Tunisia.
Yassine Gaidi/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
  • Africa reached a new peak in the number of Covid-19 fatalities this week, said the World Health Organisation.
  • It shows no sign of decreasing, with more cases recorded than in earlier peaks.
  • More than half of African countries are experiencing a third wave.

The first week of August saw more than 6 400 deaths from Covid-19 recorded in Africa - a grim record for the continent.

"It's a sad day for Africa. Our hearts go out to everyone who has lost friends and loved ones," said Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, the World Health Organisation's new vaccines introduction officer for Africa.

After a slight dip in cases last week, Covid-19 cases are surging again, rising by 19% to nearly 278 000 this last week.

FACT CHECK | Your medical aid won't charge you more if you aren't vaccinated

"The third wave of the pandemic in Africa is still raging at full force," Atuhebwe said during a weekly press briefing.

The peak shows no sign of decreasing just yet.

The continent was still on the crest of a third wave and still recording more cases than in any earlier peak, she added.

READ | 'I have not seen a single vaccinated person in Covid-19 high care ward' - Groote Schuur doctor

Thirty-two countries were in a third wave, with 25 of them in a "very severe" third wave, said Dr John Nkengasong, the director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

Three countries - Algeria, Kenya, and Tunisia - are experiencing a fourth wave, Nkengasong said during a briefing also held on Thursday. 

READ | Covid-19: Here is govt's plan to keep primary school's safe

The CDC recorded 273 00 new cases in the last week.

Deaths

Southern Africa still has the highest number of new cases, nearly half of all new cases; still, there is a decrease in the number of deaths in the region.

South Africa accounts for a third of all cases in total.

While the average case fatality is 2.4%, Egypt, Somalia and Sudan showed a higher than average fatality rate - at 5%.

READ | Covid-19: African Union begins shipping J&J vaccines to countries

The surge is driven by variants of the coronavirus as millions of Africans continue to wait for vaccines.

The Delta variant is now present in 29 Africa countries, while the Alpha variant - first identified in the UK - is present in 39 countries. The Beta variant, first sequenced in South Africa, has been detected in 35 countries.

While vaccine shipments to Africa have increased, only a fraction of the continent's population has been inoculated. July saw 12 million vaccines arrive, more than the combined number of doses received in April, May and June.

- The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of Hanns Seidel Foundation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
world health organisationcoronavirus
Lottery
Perfect start to the month for 1 Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should pension fund members be allowed to access their savings before retirement?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's their money to do with as they please.
34% - 1962 votes
No, more people will end up without enough savings in retirement.
38% - 2141 votes
Depends on how big the withdrawal limits will be.
28% - 1589 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
view
Rand - Dollar
14.52
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.22
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.17
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.73
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Gold
1,799.79
-0.3%
Silver
25.11
-0.2%
Palladium
2,656.93
+0.1%
Platinum
1,004.96
-0.4%
Brent Crude
71.29
+1.3%
Top 40
62,200
0.0%
All Share
68,371
0.0%
Resource 10
69,148
0.0%
Industrial 25
86,202
0.0%
Financial 15
13,560
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Kindness of strangers: Stellenbosch student has university debt paid off

03 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Kindness of strangers: Stellenbosch student has university debt paid off
LETTER | Not all taxi drivers are bad guys, this one is a hero even when I smashed...

29 Jul

LETTER | Not all taxi drivers are bad guys, this one is a hero even when I smashed his van
PICS | Gift of the Givers grants pupils a fresh start with three new classrooms

27 Jul

PICS | Gift of the Givers grants pupils a fresh start with three new classrooms
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 14: Race walk, track cycling and 4x400m relay on the...

05 Aug

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 14: Race walk, track cycling and 4x400m relay on the agenda for SA athletes
Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in...

05 Aug

Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in the world'
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again

05 Aug

Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again
SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'

05 Aug

SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'
SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final

04 Aug

SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final
Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate

04 Aug

Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate
Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final

04 Aug

Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final
Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'

03 Aug

Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'
SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'

03 Aug

SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'
Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final

03 Aug

Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final
SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo

03 Aug

SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo
Wayde van Niekerk: How a PR stunt gone wrong paved a nightmarish road to Tokyo

03 Aug

Wayde van Niekerk: How a PR stunt gone wrong paved a nightmarish road to Tokyo
How Cyril's hard lockdown primed Flora Duffy for triathlon gold - for Bermuda (and...

03 Aug

How Cyril's hard lockdown primed Flora Duffy for triathlon gold - for Bermuda (and SA)
Neil Powell on 'tough' Covid-19 challenges, Blitzboks 5th-place finish: 'It wasn't...

01 Aug

Neil Powell on 'tough' Covid-19 challenges, Blitzboks 5th-place finish: 'It wasn't meant to be'
SA sport climbers set for Olympic first

02 Aug

SA sport climbers set for Olympic first
Wayde van Niekerk disappointed with Olympic 400m title defence: 'I expected way...

02 Aug

Wayde van Niekerk disappointed with Olympic 400m title defence: 'I expected way more from myself'
Akani Simbine's fourth-place pain reverberated through all South Africans

02 Aug

Akani Simbine's fourth-place pain reverberated through all South Africans
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo