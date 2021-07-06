13m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19 vaccine inequality will further damage Africa's battered tourism sector

accreditation
Lynsey Chutel
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • A new report by the United Nations shows tourism will likely take longer to recover in countries with low vaccination rates.
  • African tourism hubs saw a significant dip in tourist numbers.
  • As the pandemic continues, the sector will continue to lose revenue and bleed jobs.

As Covid-19 vaccine inequality becomes more glaring, the knock-on effect is expected to have a devastating impact on the tourism sectors of many African countries.

Around the world the number of inbound tourists decreased by 74% from 2019 to 2020, according to a new report by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO).

READ | Stock up on coffins, undertakers advised, as Covid-19 fatalities increase in the Western Cape

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues, it is unlikely that tourism will rebound by 2023, while half of the experts interviewed by the UNWTO estimated that the tourism sector would only return to 2019 levels in 2024 or later.

In July last year, the same report estimated that lockdowns would cost the global tourism industry $3.3 trillion (around R47 trillion at the current dollar-rand exchange rate).

"Unfortunately, even the worst-case scenario has turned out to be optimistic," the report read.

"Few observers expected that international travel would still be very low after 12 months."

Developing countries worst hit

While the pandemic may have encouraged domestic travel in 2020, the domestic tourism industry has not been enough to keep tourism businesses afloat across the continent.

Tunisia and Mauritius saw a 79% and 78% drop in the number of tourists arriving, while South Africa saw a 70% drop. Egypt and Ethiopia experienced a 69% drop, and Ghana and Madagascar saw a 55% and 43% decrease in tourists.

East Asian and South American countries heavily reliant on tourism, like Thailand, Vietnam and Peru, saw similar decreases, reinforcing the trend that developing countries bore the brunt of damage to the global tourism sector.

Looking ahead

For 2021, the optimistic scenario is a 63% reduction in tourism, but a more realistic scenario takes into account the growing divide between the vaccinated and those still waiting for the jab.

Countries with low vaccination rates will likely see a 75% reduction in tourism, while countries with high vaccination rates will see a 37% reduction in tourism.

Countries in the global north like the United States, Italy, France and other countries with half their populations vaccinated will likely enjoy this partial resurgence in the tourism sector.

READ | Africa in a 'full-blown third wave' of Covid-19 infections, says the WHO

South Africa will be among the hardest hit by the reduction in tourists. South Africa could lose as much as 8.1% of its GDP, resulting in 11.8% of jobs lost in the tourism sector. The rest of southern Africa could also lose 8.8%, while east Africa could lose 8.6% of jobs in the sector.

West Africa could lose 5.1% of jobs in its tourism sector. North Africa could see the highest job losses in the sector - 10.4%.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
unwtocoronavirushealth
Lottery
R436k for 1 Daily Lotto winner!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Government's latest wage offer to civil servants is a 1.5% salary hike, and includes a monthly R1 000 cash allowance.
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
That's a fair offer.
18% - 333 votes
No increase should be granted, given the state of public finances.
68% - 1250 votes
Still too low, given that the inflation rate is currently above 5%.
14% - 250 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle

17 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle
view
Rand - Dollar
14.22
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.69
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.83
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.76
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.0%
Gold
1,809.20
+1.0%
Silver
26.64
+0.7%
Palladium
2,865.50
+1.7%
Platinum
1,112.00
+0.8%
Brent Crude
77.16
+1.3%
Top 40
60,105
+0.0%
All Share
66,175
+0.0%
Resource 10
65,632
+0.5%
Industrial 25
84,858
-0.2%
Financial 15
12,999
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun 2021

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics

03 Jul

34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics
Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test

02 Jul

Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test
Tokyo Olympics: why U-23 coach David Notoane is the most important person in SA...

02 Jul 2021

Tokyo Olympics: why U-23 coach David Notoane is the most important person in SA football
SA surf star Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics

02 Jul

SA surf star Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics
Precious Mashele snatches Tokyo Olympics spot with late qualifier

01 Jul

Precious Mashele snatches Tokyo Olympics spot with late qualifier
Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics

30 Jun

Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics
EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my...

30 Jun

EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my country backs me'
Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics

28 Jun

Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics
Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials

28 Jun

Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials
Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics

24 Jun

Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics
SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'

25 Jun

SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'
Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further

23 Jun

Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further
Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban

23 Jun

Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban
No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go

23 Jun

No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go
Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered

22 Jun

Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered
Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go

22 Jun

Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go
Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan

20 Jun

Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan
Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again

19 Jun

Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again
Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near

18 Jun

Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near
SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic

17 Jun

SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21182.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo