Covid-19 vaccine inequality will further damage Africa's battered tourism sector

A new report by the United Nations shows tourism will likely take longer to recover in countries with low vaccination rates.

African tourism hubs saw a significant dip in tourist numbers.

As the pandemic continues, the sector will continue to lose revenue and bleed jobs.

As Covid-19 vaccine inequality becomes more glaring, the knock-on effect is expected to have a devastating impact on the tourism sectors of many African countries.

Around the world the number of inbound tourists decreased by 74% from 2019 to 2020, according to a new report by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO).

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues, it is unlikely that tourism will rebound by 2023, while half of the experts interviewed by the UNWTO estimated that the tourism sector would only return to 2019 levels in 2024 or later.

In July last year, the same report estimated that lockdowns would cost the global tourism industry $3.3 trillion (around R47 trillion at the current dollar-rand exchange rate).

"Unfortunately, even the worst-case scenario has turned out to be optimistic," the report read.

"Few observers expected that international travel would still be very low after 12 months."

Developing countries worst hit

While the pandemic may have encouraged domestic travel in 2020, the domestic tourism industry has not been enough to keep tourism businesses afloat across the continent.

Tunisia and Mauritius saw a 79% and 78% drop in the number of tourists arriving, while South Africa saw a 70% drop. Egypt and Ethiopia experienced a 69% drop, and Ghana and Madagascar saw a 55% and 43% decrease in tourists.

East Asian and South American countries heavily reliant on tourism, like Thailand, Vietnam and Peru, saw similar decreases, reinforcing the trend that developing countries bore the brunt of damage to the global tourism sector.

Looking ahead

For 2021, the optimistic scenario is a 63% reduction in tourism, but a more realistic scenario takes into account the growing divide between the vaccinated and those still waiting for the jab.

Countries with low vaccination rates will likely see a 75% reduction in tourism, while countries with high vaccination rates will see a 37% reduction in tourism.

Countries in the global north like the United States, Italy, France and other countries with half their populations vaccinated will likely enjoy this partial resurgence in the tourism sector.

South Africa will be among the hardest hit by the reduction in tourists. South Africa could lose as much as 8.1% of its GDP, resulting in 11.8% of jobs lost in the tourism sector. The rest of southern Africa could also lose 8.8%, while east Africa could lose 8.6% of jobs in the sector.

West Africa could lose 5.1% of jobs in its tourism sector. North Africa could see the highest job losses in the sector - 10.4%.

