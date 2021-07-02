Covid-19 variants are driving a surge in infections across Africa - WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned Africa is headed to a new record in infections

WHO data shows the Delta variant is behind the more severe illness among young people

The Beta variant is most widespread in southern Africa.

The number of Covid-19 cases in Africa is doubling every three weeks, with the Delta variant spreading to more countries, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said.

"The speed and scale of Africa's third wave is like nothing we've seen before. The rampant spread of more contagious variants pushes the threat to Africa up to a whole new level," Dr Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO's Africa director, said during a press briefing on Thursday.

The number of new cases in the last week ending 27 June reached 202 000, nearing the previous peak of 224 000 cases in a week.

The Delta variant is 30% to 60% more infectious than other variants and is believed to be behind the increased incidents of illness in young people.

In Uganda, where the variant was detected, 97% of samples, two thirds of severe illness in people younger than 45 were attributed to the variant.

The Alpha variant is prevalent in 32 countries, mostly in north, west and central Africa, WHO data showed. In southern Africa, the Beta variant is widespread and present in 27 countries.

READ | New Covid-19 cases are dropping nearly everywhere, except in Africa, WHO data shows

In the last four weeks, deaths have increased by 19%, the Africa Centres for Disease Control (ACDC) and Prevention said.

The number of cases has increased by 29%, with southern Africa seeing a 43% increase.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, where 97% of samples showed the Delta variant, the number deaths has more than doubled.

"We are in the middle of a third wave, a third wave that is extremely aggressive across several countries," said the ACDC's director, Dr John Nkengasong, said in a separate briefing.

With just 1% of the continent fully vaccinated, authorities are urging non-pharmaceutical measures likes social distancing and mask-wearing.

Africa has recorded 140 976 deaths due to Covid-19, with nearly 5.4 million recorded cases since the start of the pandemic.

- The News 24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of Hanns Seidel Foundation.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.