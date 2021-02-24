1h ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: Zimbabwe to buy 1.2 million vaccine doses from China at 'preferential price'

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Zimbabwe is to get more vaccine doses from China.
Zimbabwe is to get more vaccine doses from China.
Felix Dlangamandla/Beeld/Gallo Images via Getty Im

Zimbabwe will buy an additional 1.2 million Covid-19 vaccine doses from China at a preferential price, President Emmerson Mnangagwa's spokesman said on Wednesday, after Beijing agreed to give more free doses to the southern African country.

Zimbabwe began Covid-19 vaccinations last week after receiving a donation of 200 000 doses from the China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm). The government initially aims to inoculate health workers, security forces and journalists, among others.

China's ambassador to Zimbabwe Guo Shaochun said in a statement that his country had decided to double its donation of vaccines to 400 000 as part of its "solidarity and action" with Zimbabwe.

Mnangagwa's spokesperson George Charamba said the government, which had already bought 600 000 doses from Sinopharm and is expecting to take delivery of them next week, would increase its purchases from China.

"Zimbabwe is also procuring more vaccines from China at a preferential price. Zimbabwe is set to purchase another 1.2 million doses from China," Charamba wrote on Twitter.

China

That would bring to 1.8 million the number of Covid-19 doses being bought from China.

Mnangagwa's government has not yet disclosed how much it is paying for the Covid-19 vaccines from China.

Authorities in Harare have also said Russia and India have donated 87 000 Covid-19 doses in total.

More than two thirds of Zimbabwe's 35 910 coronavirus infections and 1 448 deaths have been recorded this year, according to a Reuters tally.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
chinazimbabwecoronavirus
Lottery
1 person scoops R500k in the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
36% - 1836 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
27% - 1386 votes
No, I don't think they need it
36% - 1849 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.54
(+0.09)
ZAR/GBP
20.49
(+0.21)
ZAR/EUR
17.64
(+0.17)
ZAR/AUD
11.53
(-0.23)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.68)
Gold
1799.10
(-0.35)
Silver
27.83
(+0.72)
Platinum
1259.01
(+1.14)
Brent Crude
64.18
(+0.19)
Palladium
2414.00
(+3.10)
All Share
66200.76
(+0.42)
Top 40
60747.41
(+0.42)
Financial 15
12354.99
(+0.99)
Industrial 25
86550.38
(-0.10)
Resource 10
66735.02
(+0.89)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21055.13) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo