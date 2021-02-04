37m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: Zimbabwe to get 200 000 vaccine doses from China's Sinopharm for free

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A volunteer receives an injection for a potential vaccine.
A volunteer receives an injection for a potential vaccine.
Felix Dlangamandla/Beeld/Gallo Images via Getty Im

 Zimbabwe will receive 200 000 free doses of China's Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Thursday, after China and Russia offered shots against the coronavirus to the impoverished southern African nation.

Mnangagwa, in a nationally televised address, also said there were plans to vaccinate at least 60% of the population using government and private sector funding.

The coronavirus pandemic has increased rapidly in Zimbabwe over the past few weeks, with about 70% of its known 33 964 infections and more than two thirds of the 1 269 deaths recorded since the beginning of January.

The Sinopharm vaccine is approved in China for general public use and is also being administered in a number of other countries. "This kind gesture attests to the fact that China is indeed a true friend of Zimbabwe," Mnangagwa said.

Investor

China is a major investor in Zimbabwe especially in diamond mining and the energy sector, where it is building power stations, and is providing loans after Western lenders pulled out following more than two decades of Zimbabwean arrears.

Chinese Ambassador Guo Shaochun said on Tuesday Zimbabwe was one of the first 14 countries to receive vaccine aid from Beijing.

Mnangagwa said his government had finalised a vaccine deployment strategy that would see at least 9 million people - 60% of the population - being inoculated.

"First phase of inoculation will see frontline workers, the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions being prioritised," he said, giving no further detail.

A finance ministry official said last week Zimbabwe had set aside $100 million to procure Covid-19 vaccines.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
zimbabwecoronavirus
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
How has the delay in schools' opening impacted your life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disaster! We're struggling to manage work and kids at home
42% - 4333 votes
It's a struggle, but we learnt lessons from last year's closures
20% - 2037 votes
It's a relief, this second wave is bad and kids need to be at home
38% - 3891 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.00
(-0.78)
ZAR/GBP
20.49
(-0.50)
ZAR/EUR
17.94
(+0.23)
ZAR/AUD
11.39
(+0.08)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.01)
Gold
1789.44
(-2.41)
Silver
26.11
(-2.57)
Platinum
1091.50
(-0.41)
Brent Crude
58.62
(+1.74)
Palladium
2291.50
(+1.01)
All Share
63786.21
(+1.23)
Top 40
58493.74
(+1.15)
Financial 15
12205.26
(+2.99)
Industrial 25
86802.86
(+0.99)
Resource 10
60380.14
(+0.69)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'

01 Feb

FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo