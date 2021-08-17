Cyril Ramaphosa congratulates Zambia's new president Hichilema

President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated Zambia's new president, Hakainde Hichilema.

Ramaphosa also sent his "appreciation" to the outgoing president, Edgar Lungu.

Namibia's President Hage Geingob congratulated Hichilema via Twitter.

The Presidency issued a statement on Tuesday to congratulate Hichilema on behalf of South Africa.

In the statement, Ramaphosa said: "The success of the recent presidential election provides the basis for continued stability and development in the Republic of Zambia and, through this, in the Southern African region."



He also sent his "appreciation" to the outgoing president, Edgar Lungu, for his work in the region, as well as Zambia's electoral commission for its diligence amid "the danger of the Covid-19 pandemic".

Namibia's President Hage Geingob congratulated Hichilema on Tuesday.

I wish to congratulate President-Elect @HHichilema for his election as President of Zambia. Our two nations share a history of struggle and strong bilateral ties. In that vein, I look forward to working with President @HHichilema to uplift the livelihoods of our citizens. — Hage G. Geingob (@hagegeingob) August 17, 2021

He tweeted:

Our two nations share a history of struggle and strong bilateral ties. In that vein, I look forward to working with President Hichilema to uplift the livelihoods of our citizens.

Hichilema was announced the winner of Zambia's 12 August elections, with 2 810 757 votes, nearly a million more than the incumbent candidate Lungu.

