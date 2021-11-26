33m ago

add bookmark

Democracy under threat in Africa - think tank worried authoritarianism is growing 'more brazen'

accreditation
Lenin Ndebele in Zimbabwe
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Algerian soldiers. (Photo by Anis/APP/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Algerian soldiers. (Photo by Anis/APP/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
  • The number of democracies in Africa decreased from 22 to 18 between 2015 and 2020.
  • Thirteen African countries amended their constitutions to extend presidential term limits of incumbents.
  • Africa's youthful population and vibrant civil society are key for democratic development.

Only four African countries - South Africa, Ghana, Senegal and the island of Cabo Verde - are rated highly in this year's Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance's (IDEA) governance ratings.

The report was released coincidentally on the same day, 24 November, as Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa's ascendance to power in 2017 through a military coup.

Since then, military supported transitions have taken place in Algeria, Egypt, Sudan, Chad and Mali.

The report noted in most countries where coups have occurred, the military took advantage of the masses' yearning for political change.

"The re-emergence of unconstitutional changes of government and military aided transitions is a worrying trend. In some countries, the transitions started with citizen demands for political change, with the military stepping in to resolve the impasse between the citizens and the government," the report said.

IDEA secretary-general Dr Kevin Casas-Zamora said "the bad news is authoritarianism has grown more brazen … the quality of democracy continues to decline".

OPINION | Lenin Ndebele: South Africans and Zimbabweans need to move beyond xenophobia

The reports noted in some African countries, there were attempts by incumbent leaders to extend their terms of office - a clear red notice they wanted to stay in power for as long as possible.

This has resulted in a decline in the number of democratic countries in Africa.

The report read:

Recently, there has been a gradual decline in the quality of democracy in Africa. Despite significant progress since the third wave of democracy in the 1990s, the number of democracies decreased from 22 to 18 between 2015 and 2020. One key challenge is the unchecked powers of incumbents to manipulate reform processes to extend their stays in power.

According to the report, "in the five years to 2020, 13 African countries amended or eliminated constitutional provisions on presidential term limits".

Countries such as Zambia, four months ago, saw a smooth transition of political power and the military did not interfere with the process.

Political commentators as well as Zambia's ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) attribute the political change to the participation of the youth and vibrant civic society.

The IDEA report observed more countries in Africa were seeing a similar trend.

"Africa’s youthful population and vibrant civil society represent a key potential for further democratic development. This can be seen in the increased citizen mobilisations over the past years in Algeria, Mali, Nigeria, Tunisia and Sudan," it said.

In Malawi, a presidential re-run election in 2020 was delayed because of Covid-19 but saw President Lazarous Chakwere beat Peter Mutarikwa.

Zimbabwe has delayed the holding of by-elections because of Covid-19. The elections will now be held on a date yet to be announced but in the first quarter of 2022.

- The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ideaafricademocracy
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The EFF has voted with the DA to ensure they now govern Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni. Was this:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
A brilliant strategic move by the DA not to make formal coalition agreements
26% - 770 votes
A brilliant strategic move by the EFF to force the DA to negotiate with them
17% - 501 votes
A recipe for disaster and five more years of unstable local government
58% - 1735 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.22
-1.6%
Rand - Pound
21.58
-1.5%
Rand - Euro
18.20
-1.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.59
-1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-2.3%
Gold
1,797.20
+0.5%
Silver
23.59
-0.0%
Palladium
1,877.50
+0.4%
Platinum
987.00
-1.3%
Brent Crude
82.22
-0.0%
Top 40
64,063
0.0%
All Share
70,555
0.0%
Resource 10
65,733
0.0%
Industrial 25
94,130
0.0%
Financial 15
13,936
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs

25 Nov

WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs
WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons...

17 Nov

WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons to underprivileged kids
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21329.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo