1h ago

add bookmark

'Diplomacy not about just one visit' - US deputy Secretary of State's pledge to engage more with Africa

accreditation
Lenin Ndebele
Wendy Sherman, Deputy of Secretary of State.
Wendy Sherman, Deputy of Secretary of State.
Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket
  • Over 600 US businesses operate in South Africa and employ over 200 000 South Africans.
  • The US is to provide Angola with more than $25 million in new resources under the Global VAX initiative.
  • The US was inspired by Gabon's wildlife conservation project.

From meeting business leaders and entrepreneurs in South Africa, and launching the Global Vaccination initiative in partnership with the Angolan government, to discussing climate change in Gabon, US deputy Secretary of State, Wendy Sherman, ended her inaugural African tour on Friday.

At the end of the tour, as she left for France, Sherman told journalists that, "diplomacy is not about just one visit" as she promised more engagements with African governments were planned.

South Africa 

In South Africa, she visited Cape Town, Johannesburg, and Pretoria with the highlight of her visit being the meeting with US-linked business leaders and entrepreneurs.

"I met with business leaders and entrepreneurs, including at Nike Soweto, to discuss deepening our trade and investment relationship with South Africa.

"... we want to do more to strengthen our economic relationship and our support for the young population of South Africa looking for a future, looking for a job," she said.

She also noted that over 600 US businesses operated in South Africa and employed over 200 000 South Africans.

Sherman also met Roegchanda Pascoe, the woman who braved death threats while trying to ease the gang violence plaguing the Cape Flats.

Last month, Pascoe won the 2022 International Women of Courage Awards for demonstrating her exceptional courage, strength, and leadership in advocating for peace, justice, human rights, gender equity, and equality.

Sherman delivered the award to Pascoe in person.

WATCH | Cape Flats activist 'overwhelmed' after receiving prestigious International Woman of Courage Award

Diplomatic meetings were held with the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor and her deputy Alvin Botes. 

They spoke about trade, investment, and their shared commitment to fighting against climate change and the Covid-19 pandemic, and, "regional issues and global issues of peace and security, as the United States, considers South Africa not just a regional leader, but a global one".

Angola

In Angola, Sherman launched the Global Vaccination initiative also known as the Global VAX initiative in partnership with the Angolan government.

Through the initiative, "the United States will be providing more than $25 million in new resources", she said.

Her high-level meetings were with Angolan President João Laurenço, Foreign Minister Tete Antonio, and Minister of State General Francisco Pereira Furtado.

"We discussed all we are doing to deepen cooperation between the United States and Angola, on everything from maritime security to renewable energy to public health and to further improve transparency in Angola's business sector and help increase US investment," she said.

Gabon 

On her last leg, on Friday, she met Gabon President Ali Bongo Ondimba and Foreign Minister Michael Moussa Adamo to, "discuss our strategic partnership and close collaboration on climate change and environmental conservation".

She later met Defence Minister Félicité Ongouori Ngoubili to discuss and deepen the security relationship.

But her top priority in Gabon was on the country's wildlife conservation initiatives.

"Over 80 percent of Gabon's territory is made up of forests, and over 10 percent of the country has been set aside as national parks, and I want to acknowledge and applaud Gabon's leadership on conservation - not just in Africa, but globally," she said.

She noted that in all the three countries, "we also discussed Russia's war in Ukraine... African voices matter when it comes to Ukraine".


The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.  

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
angolasouth africagabondiplomacy
Lottery
Lekker Friday for 3 Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 10016 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 4344 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.07
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
19.82
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.95
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.37
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.5%
Gold
1,883.86
+0.0%
Silver
22.36
0.0%
Palladium
2,053.36
0.0%
Platinum
964.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
112.39
+1.3%
Top 40
61,290
-2.6%
All Share
67,978
-2.5%
Resource 10
72,844
-2.8%
Industrial 25
74,632
-2.5%
Financial 15
15,318
-2.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

9h ago

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks

9h ago

This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks
Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first

12h ago

Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first
Raped, tortured and kidnapped as a child - Congolese war refugee overcomes odds to...

12h ago

Raped, tortured and kidnapped as a child - Congolese war refugee overcomes odds to graduate from NMU
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22125.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo