DRC declares end of four-month meningitis outbreak that has claimed 205 lives

The Democratic Republic of the Congo has announced the end of a four-month meningitis outbreak amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The DRC lies in the African meningitis belt, covering 26 countries.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) eradicated a four-month meningitis outbreak at a time when national resources were stretched due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



At the beginning of September 2021, the DRC announced a meningitis outbreak in the north-eastern Tshopo Province.

Initially, 261 suspected cases and 129 deaths – representing a high case fatality ratio of 50% – were recorded.

This week, the World Health Organisation (WHO) announced that the pandemic had been eradicated after a robust public health initiative.

A total of 2 662 cases and 205 deaths were recorded, representing a fatality rate of 7.7%, which was a great improvement from the 50% recorded at the beginning of the outbreak.

"To bring the outbreak under control, the national and provincial health authorities with support from the World Health Organisation mounted a robust response in a challenging context (Covid-19 pandemic), swiftly setting up local health emergency management teams, bolstering disease surveillance, carrying out vaccination drives and providing medical care, including through mobile clinics," the WHO said in a statement.

It added that the measures helped to reduce the case fatality ratio – the proportion of deaths among confirmed cases.

Meningitis is an infection usually caused by a virus but can also be bacterial or fungal. Symptoms include headache, fever and stiff neck.

"Meningitis can cause devastating outbreaks. It strikes fast and is lethal," said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO's regional director for Africa.

Dr Jean-Jacques Mbungan, the Minister of Health, Hygiene and Prevention, said because weeks had gone by without any recorded cases, it marked the end of the recent outbreak.

He said:

Considering that there have been no infections for several weeks and the attack rate has fallen below the alert threshold for two consecutive weeks, I am happy to declare the end of the meningitis epidemic in the area.

According to WHO data, while a pandemic was declared in September, retrospective research indicated that infections can be traced back to early June in two iron ore mining areas in Banalia, a district in Tshopo Province.

Meningitis outbreaks in the area are a regular occurrence because the province lies in what WHO calls the "African meningitis belt."

"The African meningitis belt ... runs across the continent from Senegal to Ethiopia and comprises 26 countries. The African meningitis belt is the most vulnerable globally to recurrent outbreaks," WHO said in its statement.

In September, WHO and its partners launched a global strategy to end meningitis by 2030.

"The plan aims to eliminate epidemics of bacterial meningitis – the deadliest form of the disease – and to reduce deaths by 70% and halve the number of cases. It is estimated that the strategy could save more than 200 000 lives globally every year and significantly reduce disability caused by the disease," said the organisation.

Like with all other pandemics, WHO said it sought to improve prevention methods, disease surveillance, access to healthcare, advocacy and awareness as well as response measures.

