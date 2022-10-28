1h ago

add bookmark

Emmerson Mnangagwa gets another five years as leader of Zimbabwe's Zanu PF

accreditation
Lenin Ndebele
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Emmerson Mnangagwa
President Emmerson Mnangagwa
Getty Images
  • Mnangagwa will be Zanu PF's presidential candidate as he seeks a second term next year.
  • The congress was the first since the removal of Robert Mugabe via a coup in November 2017.
  • The congress went ahead, despite a court challenge by Zanu PF activist Sybeth Musengezi.

Zimbabwe's ruling party, Zanu PF, on Friday re-elected Emmerson Mnangagwa for another five-year term as president.

It was the party's first congress since the removal of the late Robert Mugabe via a coup in November 2017.

Mnangagwa was unopposed and will seek re-election for the country's presidency next year, where he's likely to be challenged by the leader of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), Nelson Chamisa.

During the run-up to the congress, there were whispers that his deputy, Constantino Chiwenga, the retired army general who led the putsch against Mugabe, would attempt to launch a spirited late challenge.

But it was not to be as Chiwenga took to the podium in support of Mnangagwa.

"While this congress is supposed to be elective, the party structures have already clearly and thunderously endorsed Comrade Mnangagwa as the president and 1st Secretary as the sole candidate in the 2023 national elections. People have thus spoken. Let their will be obeyed," he said.

Let us give President Mnangagwa another five years. I strongly believe that we are much better off as a party and country if God grants the president many more years. He has surpassed our expectations over a short space of time.

When he took to the podium at the Harare International Conference Centre, Mnangagwa said he was ready for the challenge and that Zanu PF would win next year's elections resoundingly.

The congress went ahead while a legal challenge to Mnangagwa's leadership was before the courts.

Sybeth Musengezi, a Zanu PF youth activist, wants the 19 November 2017 extraordinary party meeting, which called for the removal of Mugabe, declared null and void. According to his view, it would mean Mnangagwa took up the party leadership illegally. That meeting had been in support of the coup, blocking any possible avenue that Mugabe could use to stay in power.

But the congress would not deter Musengezi, who said the youth should take charge.

"We can't continue to be led by a clueless octogenarian. While they're having another kangaroo meeting, (despite a pending court case) to endorse Mnangagwa as their sole presidential candidate for 2023 elections, we've started consultations as young comrades in Zanu PF on way forward," he said.

Despite no one coming out in the open, there are levels of mistrust within the rank and file of Zanu PF. 

The Midlands province, Mnangagwa's political base, started singing a song, with the lyrics, "leave Mnangagwa alone. Why do you hate him?".

Harare, Zimbabwe's capital city, is never short of festivities, but the Zanu PF congress, which brings together the political and business elite who form the country's oligarchy, is big business.

Hotels and lodges are fully booked. Some delegates from mostly small towns are being put up in schools.

Others are staying in surrounding towns, and making the trip to Harare for the congress.

"This weekend alone, we will make sales that can equal what we make in a month," said a bartender in central Harare.

The congress is running under the theme: Building a prosperous Zimbabwe, leaving no one and no place behind.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
zanu pfemmerson mnangagwaconstantino chiwengazimbabwepolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think it's fair to ban pit bulls as domestic animals in SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
100%, I think a ban is long overdue
57% - 5487 votes
Nope, the problem isn’t the dog breed, it's the pet owners
32% - 3085 votes
A blanket ban won’t work, but cops need to go after breeders as something needs to change
12% - 1123 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

12h ago

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

21 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?

20 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?
PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'

20 Oct

PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.15
-0.9%
Rand - Pound
21.02
-1.0%
Rand - Euro
18.04
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.63
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.1%
Gold
1,641.16
-1.3%
Silver
19.13
-2.5%
Palladium
1,903.52
-2.3%
Platinum
944.50
-1.9%
Brent-ruolie
96.96
+1.3%
Top 40
59,687
-1.3%
All Share
66,386
-1.1%
Resource 10
62,567
-1.2%
Industrial 25
77,460
-1.8%
Financial 15
15,689
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
WATCH | Cape Town NGO inspires pupils to reach for their dreams

10h ago

WATCH | Cape Town NGO inspires pupils to reach for their dreams
Nuts and electricity bolts: KZN Grade 11 girls score big with eco-friendly coal...

8h ago

Nuts and electricity bolts: KZN Grade 11 girls score big with eco-friendly coal business
'Pursuing your dreams takes guts' - Local creatives turn community passion...

10h ago

'Pursuing your dreams takes guts' - Local creatives turn community passion projects into paydays
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22299.21) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo