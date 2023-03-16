1h ago

Enough wheat for eight billion loaves of bread shipped to Africa from Ukraine since last year

Lenin Ndebele
  • Russia provisionally agreed to extend the Black Sea Grain Initiative by 60 days.
  • The current deal expires on Saturday.
  • The UN said 55% of food exports from Ukraine went to developing countries.

Ukraine shipped enough wheat to developing African countries last year to bake eight billion loaves of bread, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

He was speaking in Ethiopia before he travelled to Niger to complete his African visit.

The wheat was shipped under the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which was agreed upon between Ukraine and Russia to allow grain passage to other parts of the world during the war between the two countries. The United Nations (UN) brokered the deal.

READ | US to tap traditional African crops to solve food insecurity

According to UN figures, the agreement "allowed the exports of 24 million metric tonnes of grain, and over 1 600 secure vessel voyages through the Black Sea, with 55% of food exports going to developing countries".

Russia has agreed to renew the deal, which expires on Sunday. However, it has only agreed to a two-month extension – half of the 120 days agreed upon in November last year.

Speaking to journalists, Blinken said the Black Sea Initiative greatly assisted African countries – some of the world's most food-insecure nations.

He said:

Over four million metric tonnes of wheat have gone directly to developing countries as a result of that initiative – that is the equivalent of eight billion loaves of bread. Millions rely on the Black Sea Grain Initiative. It cannot be allowed to lapse.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, African countries have been exposed to rising fertiliser and food prices. In contrast, aid has decreased, with some channelled to Ukraine.

That showed the world that Africa needed a long-lasting solution to its food security issues.

Blinken said the US and its partners were working on helping Africa reach sustainability levels.

ALSO READ | Africa needs up to R1.2trn in loans every year to curb food imports as costs soar

"We've also heard loudly and clearly from African partners that emergency aid cannot be the only solution. So, we're investing in sustainable, long-term African food production – working with our African partners on innovative solutions that will ensure that Africa not only meets needs on the continent, but can become a supplier for the rest of the world," he said.

Behind many of Africa's problems lies climate change. The continent needs science-based solutions, and the US said it was working with African countries such as Niger to start improving access to water and soil quality.

"We're working on international efforts to significantly increase yields in Africa, including by mapping and improving the quality of topsoil." 

Blinken continued: 

We're employing satellite photography technology to discover new water resources – as we recently did in Niger, where five new aquifers have been found, containing over 600 billion cubic meters of accessible water.

"And we're harnessing public sector financing tools to unlock private sector investment that will expand infrastructure, agribusiness, and trade," he said.

Blinken was due to meet African Union (AU) chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat on Thursday to discuss partnerships between the US and the continental bloc.

Top of the agenda was the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), an agreement among African member states that will increase trade and investment among them. It also aims to attract more investment and trade from outside the continent.

