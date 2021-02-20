1h ago

add bookmark

eSwatini king says had Covid-19, recovered after Taiwan sent drugs

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
King Mswati III
King Mswati III
Picture: AFP
  • eSwatini's King Mswati III said he had recovered from Covid-19 after Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen sent antiviral medication to help him.
  • The king said while the country awaited the arrival of vaccines, there was an antiviral drug that could be used to treat the illness.
  • He said he had tested positive "for a couple of days" in the first week of January.

eSwatini's King Mswati III said he had recovered from Covid-19 after Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen sent antiviral medication to help him.

The small southern African country, an absolute monarchy formerly known as Swaziland, is Taiwan's only remaining diplomatic ally on the continent, and Taipei has provided large amounts of economic and other aid.

In a speech on Friday, the king said while the country awaited the arrival of vaccines, there was an antiviral drug that could be used to treat the illness, which he did not name.

He said he had tested positive "for a couple of days" in the first week of January.

"I am grateful to the president of the Republic of China on Taiwan for sending through this medication to treat me," he said, using the island's formal name in the speech posted on the eSwatini government's official Twitter account.

"I do believe that my testing positive was to bring to light the discovery of this treatment. I did not announce it then but when I intended to mention it, I discovered that I was now negative."

The king could have been referring to Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral drug remdesivir, which was conditionally approved in Europe in July for treating COVID-19 in adults and adolescents with pneumonia requiring oxygen support.

Taiwan also provisionally approved its use last year.

Using the slogan "Taiwan can help," the government has been keen to showcase its assistance to other countries during the pandemic, donating face masks and other supplies.

China claims Taiwan as its own territory with no right to state-to-state ties. Only 14 countries now officially recognise the island's government.

eSwatini has recorded almost 17 000 infections of the coronavirus and 644 Covid-19 deaths.

Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini died in a South African hospital in December after testing positive for Covid-19.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
taiwaneswatinicoronavirussouthern africa
Lottery
Lekker Friday for 6 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
39% - 199 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
24% - 121 votes
No, I don't think they need it
37% - 189 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan 2021

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.61
(-0.34)
ZAR/GBP
20.57
(-0.07)
ZAR/EUR
17.80
(-0.03)
ZAR/AUD
11.56
(-0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.95)
Gold
1783.32
(+0.05)
Silver
27.27
(+0.02)
Platinum
1270.99
(+0.33)
Brent Crude
61.81
(-1.60)
Palladium
2369.01
(+0.59)
All Share
67464.86
(+1.34)
Top 40
62105.24
(+1.47)
Financial 15
12369.15
(+0.11)
Industrial 25
90064.94
(+1.33)
Resource 10
67016.24
(+2.10)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21046.8) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo