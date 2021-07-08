1h ago

add bookmark

Eswatini soldiers fired on US diplomatic car during chaos of protests

accreditation
Lynsey Chutel
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Eswatini soldiers and police officers are seen on the streets near the Oshoek Border Post between Eswatini and South Africa.
Eswatini soldiers and police officers are seen on the streets near the Oshoek Border Post between Eswatini and South Africa.
AFP
  • The US embassy in Eswatini confirmed an incident in which soldiers fired on a diplomatic vehicle.
  • The embassy said soldiers also tried to search the diplomatic vehicle at a checkpoint.
  • The American mission and others have previously called on the Eswatini government to exercise restraint.

In the chaos of Eswatini's deadly protests, soldiers fired on a United States diplomatic vehicle.

The US Embassy in Eswatini confirmed the incident on Thursday in a tweet, saying "shots were fired at an embassy vehicle on July 1 and we informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the incident via diplomatic note – a standard form of communication [between] diplomatic missions & MFA."

A diplomatic note between the two embassies was leaked to the media. In the note, dated 3 July, the US Embassy said a soldier of the Eswatini Defence Force shot three live rounds at a diplomatic vehicle, with one shot striking the vehicle.

The same vehicle was then stopped at a checkpoint, where soldiers pointed weapons at the vehicle, and attempted to search the diplomatic vehicle, the note stated. The search by soldiers was in contravention of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

READ | Eswatini govt is using MTN shutdown to prevent locals from telling their stories, activists say

The Eswatini government did not respond to a request for comment.

The US, along with the United Kingdom and European Union in Eswatini, issued a joint statement, urging the government to "exercise restraint" in its response to protesters.

The missions also urged protesters to "demonstrate and voice their concerns through non-violent means".

The statement was released on 1 July, the same day that soldiers fired shots at the diplomatic vehicle.

READ | 27 dead, 5 000 jobs lost during Eswatini protests - govt

After weeks of smaller demonstrations, the protests in Eswatini gained momentum last Tuesday, leading to the burning and looting of dozens of shops and businesses.

The Eswatini government said 27 people have been killed in the violence. Activists said at least 50 were killed, and the death toll could be as high as 70, accusing the military and police of indiscriminate violence against demonstrators.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eswatinisouthern africa
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Former president Jacob Zuma spent his first night in jail after handing himself over to the police on Wednesday. It is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
A good sign for democracy and the rule of law
53% - 2496 votes
A travesty of justice
2% - 73 votes
Only temporary. He'll be out soon
45% - 2098 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul 2021

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle

17 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle
view
Rand - Dollar
14.35
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.76
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.01
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.67
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.2%
Gold
1,815.30
+0.7%
Silver
26.13
-0.0%
Palladium
2,785.00
-2.4%
Platinum
1,075.50
-1.2%
Brent Crude
73.43
-1.5%
Top 40
59,267
-2.4%
All Share
65,393
-2.1%
Resource 10
63,510
-3.5%
Industrial 25
84,403
-2.1%
Financial 15
13,098
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
'Confident' Simbine peaking at the right time after breaking African 100m record

1h ago

'Confident' Simbine peaking at the right time after breaking African 100m record
Japan to announce coronavirus emergency throughout Olympics

6h ago

Japan to announce coronavirus emergency throughout Olympics
Brighton block Bafana star Percy Tau's Tokyo Olympic dream

07 Jul

Brighton block Bafana star Percy Tau's Tokyo Olympic dream
Wayde van Niekerk feels 'discomfort' after pulling out of race in Hungary

07 Jul

Wayde van Niekerk feels 'discomfort' after pulling out of race in Hungary
Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan

06 Jul

Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan
SA cycling team a 'dark horse' at Tokyo Olympics, says new star Dlamini

07 Jul

SA cycling team a 'dark horse' at Tokyo Olympics, says new star Dlamini
Blitzbok Justin Geduld in line for second Olympic medal

06 Jul

Blitzbok Justin Geduld in line for second Olympic medal
Akani Simbine breaks SA and African 100m record in Hungary

06 Jul

Akani Simbine breaks SA and African 100m record in Hungary
Soyizwapi to lead SA Sevens at Tokyo Olympics as Sascoc names final squad

06 Jul

Soyizwapi to lead SA Sevens at Tokyo Olympics as Sascoc names final squad
34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics

03 Jul

34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics
Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test

02 Jul

Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test
Tokyo Olympics: why U-23 coach David Notoane is the most important person in SA...

02 Jul

Tokyo Olympics: why U-23 coach David Notoane is the most important person in SA football
SA surf star Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics

02 Jul

SA surf star Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics
Precious Mashele snatches Tokyo Olympics spot with late qualifier

01 Jul 2021

Precious Mashele snatches Tokyo Olympics spot with late qualifier
Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics

30 Jun

Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics
EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my...

30 Jun

EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my country backs me'
Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics

28 Jun

Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics
Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials

28 Jun

Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials
Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics

24 Jun

Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics
SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'

25 Jun

SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21182.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo