EXPLAINER | The $2bn Mozambique corruption trial - with an SA link - finally heads to court

Lynsey Chutel
Former Mozambique President Armando Emilio Guebuza is expected to testify in the case.
Thierry Tronnel/Corbis via Getty Images
  • Nineteen people will face corruption charges, including the son of a former president.
  • A key figure in the alleged corruption, Mozambique's former finance minister, has been held in a South African jail since 2018.
  • The corruption scandal cost Mozambique over R168 billion in public funds, according to a report.

The largest corruption trial in Mozambican history began on Monday. The so-called hidden debt case involves players in multiple countries, including South Africa and the United States, and a decision by South African Minister of Justice Ronald Lamola could have international consequences.

Hidden debt

Mozambique's largest ever financial scandal involved a so-called hidden debt of over $2 billion (more than R30.5 billion).

As Mozambique discovered large off-shore gas deposits, officials and the politically connected hoping to cash in set up three companies through which they borrowed $2 billion from Credit Suisse and VTB Russia between 2013 and 2014—amounting to 12 percent of Mozambique's GDP.  

Working with bankers in the United States, and Abu Dhabi-based Franco-Lebanese shipbuilding company Privinvest the loan was set up through three public companies, a tuna company named EMATUM, Mozambique Asset Management, and ProIndicus, a defence company with shareholders in Mozambique's security and defence sectors.

The money was purportedly meant to develop the country's fishing industry and maritime security, with large contracts awarded to Privinvest.

Instead, the loan bypassed Mozambique's public coffers and formal lending facilities, enriching a handful people to the cost of $11 billion (over R168 billion) to the Mozambican government, pushing nearly two million people into poverty, according to a report by Transparency International.

Ronald Lamola.
Daily Sun

The massive loans came to light in 2016, after an investigation by the Wall Street Journal and independent audit corporate investigations firm Kroll.

The trial will run until at least 6 October, with each of the accused allotted slots to enter a plea, according to court papers.

To house the large number of people accused in the case, the trial is being held in a large marquee in the grounds of a Maputo prison, according to local media. It is also being broadcast live on several news channels.

The accused

Nineteen people stand accused from benefitting from the alleged corrupt loans. Among them is the eldest son of former President Armando Guebuza, who led the country during the scandal.

Others include Guebuza's private secretary and political advisor.

Court papers shared by Mozambique analyst Joseph Hanlon set out the allegations against the accused.

Ndambi Guebuza allegedly used an Abu Dhabi bank account and South African purchases to siphon off the money he made from the loans, according to prosecutors. He bought property in South for himself and his sister, and bought luxury vehicles for himself and his friends.

Manuel Chang, former finance minister of Mozambique
Manuel Chang, former finance minister of Mozambique, appears at the Kempton Park Magistrates court to fight extradition to the US in 2019.
AFP Wikus DE WET / AFP

The three Credit Suisse bankers Andrew Pearse, Detelina Subeva, and Surjan Singh took a plea bargain in a US court in 2019, where all three admitted to taking bribes. They have not yet been sentenced.

The Privinvest executive who was at the centre of the deal, allegedly facilitating a bribe of $33 million to Guebuza, was acquitted after a US court ruled it did not have jurisdiction in the matter.

Former President Armando Guebuza is expected to testify in the case, among 69 witnesses who also include the current finance minister Adriano Maleiane.

The court rejected the defence's bid to call sitting President Filipe Nyusi, with the judge saying Nyusi had already submitted evidence that was part of the defence file, according to Mozambican news agency AIM. Nyusi served as defence minister under Guebuza.

The South African connection

As US prosecutors moved on the international debt scandal, South African police arrested former finance minister Emmanuel Chang in 2018 as he passed through OR Tambo International to Dubai. Despite acting on a US warrant, South Africa failed to extradite Chang to the US. Instead, the former finance minister languished in a South African prison for over two years.

This weekend, unconfirmed reports emerged that South Africa will send Chang to Maputo instead. The justice ministry promised to issue a detailed statement in due course. Activists worried that Chang would not face the full might of justice if he were tried in his own country.

Chang, who allegedly signed the guarantees for the loan, was stripped of immunity as a parliamentarian in 2019.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of Hanns Seidel Foundation.

