1h ago

add bookmark

EXPLAINER | What you need to know about the Marburg virus following outbreak in Ghana

accreditation
Lenin Ndebele
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
This handout picture from the World Health Organisation shows scientists taking blood and organ samples to look for Marburg virus antibodies in bats on 15 August, 2007.
This handout picture from the World Health Organisation shows scientists taking blood and organ samples to look for Marburg virus antibodies in bats on 15 August, 2007.
PHOTO: AFP/WHO/CHRISTOPHER BLACK
  • The Marburg virus outbreak has a fatality ratio of up to 88%.
  • It was once detected in South Africa from a person with a travel history to Zimbabwe.
  • It is transmitted to people from fruit bats and spreads among humans through direct contact. 

Less than a month after the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) ended its 14th Ebola outbreak, Ghana on Sunday declared a Marburg virus outbreak.

Two men died after reporting to hospital.

Marburg is in the same family as the virus that causes Ebola.

According to media reports, the two cases, which led to the death of the two men, were detected in the country.

What is Marburg?

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), it's a "highly virulent disease that causes haemorrhagic fever, with a fatality ratio of up to 88%".

The average fatality rate is around 50%.

The disease was discovered when two large outbreaks occurred simultaneously in Marburg and Frankfurt in Germany, as well as in Belgrade, Serbia, in 1967.

Origins

According to the WHO, the virus was initially recognised in Germany and Belgrade but was associated with laboratory work using African green monkeys (Cercopithecus aethiops) imported from Uganda.

Which are the endemic countries?

There have been sporadic outbreaks in South Africa, Angola, the DRC, Uganda and Kenya. The South African case, in 1975,  was detected in a person with a history of having travelled to Zimbabwe.

The Ghana outbreak

In a statement, the WHO said a 26-year-old man and another aged 51 in Ghana showed symptoms that included diarrhoea, fever, nausea and vomiting. 

The laboratory corroborated the results from the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research, which suggested their illness was due to Marburg.

Both men sought treatment at the same hospital within days of each other.

The WHO's regional director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, said the organisation was on the ground to contain what could turn out to be a major outbreak.

"Health authorities have responded swiftly, getting a head start preparing for a possible outbreak. This is good because, without immediate and decisive action, Marburg can easily get out of hand.

"[The] WHO is on the ground supporting health authorities and now that the outbreak is declared, we are marshalling more resources for the response," she added.

The WHO is contact tracing at least 90 people, including health workers and residents.

Transmission of Marburg

It is transmitted to people from fruit bats and spreads among humans through direct contact with the bodily fluids of infected people, surfaces and materials.

The WHO said: "Illness begins abruptly, with high fever, severe headache and malaise. Many patients develop severe haemorrhagic signs within seven days."

In 2008, two independent cases were reported in travellers who visited a cave inhabited by Rousettus bat colonies in Uganda. 

Cure

According to the WHO, there were no vaccines or antiviral treatments approved to treat the virus.

The only solution to reduce fatalities is supportive care - rehydration with oral or intravenous fluids - and treatment of specific symptoms. A range of potential treatments, including blood products, immune therapies and drug therapies, as well as candidate vaccines with phase 1 data are being evaluated.
The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of the Hanns Seidel Foundation



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
whomatshidiso moetighanahealth. marburg virus
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
20% - 1836 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
60% - 5568 votes
SA was never ready
20% - 1893 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.09
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.47
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.36
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.71
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.0%
Gold
1,708.24
-0.1%
Silver
18.71
+0.1%
Palladium
1,882.36
+1.2%
Platinum
862.10
-0.7%
Brent Crude
106.27
+4.8%
Top 40
60,761
0.0%
All Share
67,016
0.0%
Resource 10
60,081
0.0%
Industrial 25
83,325
0.0%
Financial 15
14,905
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo