EXPLAINER | What's behind the protests rocking Malawi

About 10 000 people have protested in Lilongwe, Malawi, to show displeasure in President Lazarus Chakwera.

Demonstrators demanded he fulfil electoral promises such as fighting corruption, economic revival, and food security.

The Consumers Association of Malawi says the country will experience the worst Christmas holiday in history.

Just over a year since coming into power, Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera's government is facing resistance in the form of demonstrations.

The countrywide protests have been sparked because of the high cost of living, unemployment and a faltering economy.

Ten-thousand people marching in the capital city is no joke. Even the putsch that led to the fall of Robert Mugabe in Zimbabwe in November 2017 arguably didn't have that big a crowd.

The protesters in Malawi have burnt tires, blocked roads and torched a police post in Blantyre’s central business district.

What are the protesters' demands?

Their message is simple, Chakwera has fallen short of his promises to create the million jobs that he pitched on his way to defeating Peter Mutharika in a rerun election in June last year.

The fire for revolt is already there - general inflation in October increased to 9.8% from 8.9% in September. Food inflation also jumped from 10.9% to 11.8%. Unlike countries such as Zimbabwe, where the judiciary is captured, Malawi's High Court in Lilongwe okayed the demonstrations of 25 November, despite some resistance from the government.

Who is Bon Kalindo, the man behind the protests?

Chakwera partly owes his rise to power to a coalition of political parties - the so-called Tonse Alliance - a group of nine political parties. However, cracks began to show sometime in July after former president Mutharika, speaking in a short video clip to mark a year post his rule, said: "Malawians are worse off now than they were under my leadership. Life is so hard now than a year ago. People are now lacking basic needs. There is no money for the people and many Malawians are struggling."

The man behind the nationwide strikes is Bon Kalindo, a comedian-cum-politician who fronts for the Concerned Citizens banner. Kalindo was initially a member of the United Transformation Movement (UTM), serving as its youth director. UTM joined the Tonse Coalition and, as a result, its leader Saulos Klaus Chilima became Malawi's vice president.

How did Kalindo manage to gain support?

Kalindo broke ranks with the Alliance, becoming its arch-rival in the process of building his own political base through the nationwide demonstrations. To suppress him, Chakwera has borrowed from the playbook of African tyrants - arresting rivals.

Kalindo has been arrested at least three times since he became a government critic. The latest arrest was because he told a gathering that former second speaker of parliament Clemence Chiwaya had been killed, instead of dying by suicide as officially claimed.

The arrests haven't deterred Kalindo. Political analysts in Malawi say he embodies the feelings of the marginalized and poor. In a country run by a coalition, there are a few opposing voices and that of Kalindo is the most relevant at the present moment.

Who else is supporting Kalindo?

Another large anti-Chakwera rally in Zomba on Thursday drew a significant crowd. Reports in Malawi say about 7 000 government interns had promised to join in the demonstrations. The interns' grievances are that they haven't been paid their allowances for eight months.

The interns reportedly approached Kalindo, endorsing his movement. Figures from Unicef's country profile of Malawi indicate that half of the country’s 17.6 million inhabitants are youth aged between 10-35.

Unicef also says the 2020/21 youth-focused budget allocations mark a decline in real per capita terms, from Malawi Kwacha (MK) 16 308 (US$23) in 2016/17 to MK14 057 (US$18) in 2020/21. UNICEF also noted a decline in total government expenditure (TGE) and GDP. In simple terms, President Chakwera has let down the youth demographic and that's the main driver of Kalindo's political enterprise.

Another auxiliary in Kalindo's fight is the Consumers Association of Malawi (CAMA). In a Christmas message to Chakwera, the organisation said this festive season is the worst in the history of Malawi. They also called on the president to cut down government expenditure, as well as the large number of "non-productive" advisors.

What is the protesters' end game?

Malawi holds regular elections and has undergone multiple transfers of power between political parties. Chakwera ascension to power is a result of that and it's his second year in office. With that in mind, all that Malawians can do is pressure him to address their grievances.

Demonstrators want their head of state to fulfil his election promises, particularly, transparency, fighting corruption, creating employment and providing economic stability. When running for office he said if he failed to achieve his promises he would step down in two years. He is yet to respond to demonstrators.

