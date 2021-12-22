EXPLAINER | Why Zimbabwe's president will struggle to have Cecil John Rhodes' remains exhumed

Cecil John Rhodes' grave is protected by legislation in Zimbabwe - and tampering with it is a crime.

The Constitution empowers the head of state to protect Rhodes' interests.

The late Robert Mugabe had, in the past, given chilling warnings to would-be vandalisers.

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa hinted that he could exhume the remains of Cecil John Rhodes in exchange for African ancestral remains in Europe.



Speaking to traditional chiefs in Harare on Monday, Mnangagwa said: "We still have Rhodes' remains in Matobo (Hills). What do you think about it? If you go to the shrine, you don't know whether you are talking to Rhodes or our ancestors. His remains must be returned to where he hailed from and we can also have our ancestral remains, which are being kept in Europe."

Lately, his government has been at loggerheads with chiefs from the southern and south-eastern parts of the country, who accuse his government of corruption and failure to reign in the economy.

The exhumation rhetoric sought to appeal to their emotions.

But the exhumation of the colonialist's remains is not as simple as it sounds.

How did Rhodes' remains end up there?



As the poster boy for British Imperialism in the last quarter of the 18th century, to the turn of the 19th, when he died at age 48 in Cape Town, he wished to be buried in Matobo.

Matobo is a district 20 kilometres south-west of Bulawayo, at what's internationally known as Rhodes Matopos National Park [The current name Matobo reflects the correct vernacular pronunciation of the area].

His body came by rail from the Cape Colony, where he served as prime minister between 1890 and 1896.

"I admire the grandeur and loneliness of the Matopos and, therefore, I desire to be buried in the Matopos on the hill I used to visit in a square to be cut in the rock on top of the hill," reads his will.

As he wished, his grave was dug on a mountain top and secured with steel.

Matobo, covering 3 100km², was his personal property, along with another in Inyanga on the Eastern Highlands of Zimbabwe.

Matobo, besides being a game nature reserve, is rich in gold deposits.



Protected by law



Matobo is protected by the Rhodes Estate Act Chapter 20:17.

A whole Act of Parliament is in place to protect Rhodes' interests in Zimbabwe.

The Rhodes Estate in Zimbabwe is part of a large portfolio, with interests in South Africa and Britain. The biggest interest is in South Africa.

As such, tampering with it in Zimbabwe has ripple effects in three countries.

The parliamentary Act provides for the estate's development, administration and maintenance.

Part of the land was given to the state to run as a national park, which contributes to Zimbabwe's tourism earnings, as it draws thousands of tourists annually.

But some of the properties fall under a board of trustees for the Rhodes Trust.

The Rhodes Trust and the president of Zimbabwe



The Zimbabwe chapter is part of the international Rhodes Trust, famous for scholarships for students, primarily from the Commonwealth, who wish to study at Oxford University.

Under the country's Constitution, the president is naturally appointed trustee of the estate.

This means that he holds the estate lands for the benefit of the people of Zimbabwe.

It also means he has to protect Cecil John Rhodes' interests and legacy, instead of what Mnangagwa is calling for.

His predecessor, Robert Mugabe, on numerous occasions, acted in the faith of the Rhodes Trust when he blocked Zanu PF youths and veterans of the country's war of independence of the 1970s from exhuming Rhodes' remains.

While the president is the trustee, there's a board of other trustees who handle the commercial side of the trust, from which money raised is invested into the scholarship.

Burial site sacrosanct



The grave is protected by two laws, the Rhodes Estates Act and the National Museums and Monuments Act (Chapter 25:11).

As such, any form of vandalism is a criminal offence.

In essence, it means Rhodes' remains will forever stay there.

Part of his last will and testament says no one else should be buried next to him.

However, Scottish colonialist and politician, Leander Starr Jameson (9 February 1853 – 26 November 1917), also a former Cape Colony prime minister, was buried there alongside 34 British soldiers killed in the Shangani Patrol by Matabele warriors.

It is because Rhodes had said only men, who had done exceptional duty for the kingdom, should be laid to rest there.



