1h ago

add bookmark

Extremists thriving across Mozambique's northern border, UN officials warn

Carien du Plessis
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Displaced women meet at the Centro Agr‡rio de Napala where hundreds of displaced arrived in recent months are sheltered, fleeing attacks by armed insurgents in Mozambique.
Displaced women meet at the Centro Agr‡rio de Napala where hundreds of displaced arrived in recent months are sheltered, fleeing attacks by armed insurgents in Mozambique.
Alfredo Zuniga, AFP
  • The humanitarian and security crisis in northern Mozambique has spilled across the border into Malawi and Tanzania, a UNDP official has warned.
  • A UN delegation visited displaced people and their host communities in the north of Mozambique. 
  • They warn that extremists and armed groups thrive where development and governance are absent.

Extremists and armed groups are thriving in the border area of northern Mozambique, and cross-border collaboration is urgently needed to address this, a United Nations Development Programme official has warned.

During a briefing on the worsening humanitarian situation there, Alessandra Casazza, from the UNDP's Regional Service Centre for Africa, said the crisis was not confined to Mozambique's northern province of Cabo Delgado only.

"This is together, a humanitarian crisis, this is a security crisis, and this is also a development crisis which requires urgent action," she said.

She said the security situation needed to be restored and that there should be support for "long-term development solutions".

Casazza, who was part of a UN delegation that visited the city of Pemba and the districts of Ancuabe and Chiúre last month, said it was clear that the crisis "spans across the border to Tanzania and Malawi. This is a crisis that has cross-border dimensions," she said.

She added: 

It requires strengthening cooperation across the countries, particularly to bring long term development in border areas. This means investing in cross-border trade, social infrastructure and social services, building governance institutions and social cohesion and generally promoting economic opportunities for these communities to prosper.

Casazza said extremists and armed groups really thrive in border areas where there is a development and institutional vacuum.

"Therefore bringing long-term development in these remote areas reduce opportunities for recruitment and support for these armed groups," she said.

She added that the UNDP and the UN wanted to work with the Mozambican government to address these issues.

It wanted to contribute by helping support those displaced by the conflict to help them recover and access social services and work opportunities.

"There are no indications, at least for the moment, that the people who had to leave their homes from the violence in Cabo Delgado, are willing to return in the near future," she said.

"It is very critical, it is very important that we at the UNDP help support their integration with the host communities."

ALSO READ | Mozambique replaces army chief as jihadist attacks intensify

According to the UN, attacks by non-state groups have forced more than 565 000 people to flee their homes and villages, and abandon their crops and livelihoods.

The officials said they witnessed cases in which more than 60 people were hosted in one dwelling and were forced to sleep on the floor and share one toilet. This made them vulnerable to diseases, including Covid-19.

"The growing insecurity and poor infrastructure have meant that reaching out to people in need has become harder and, coupled with the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic, the crisis has become even more complex," officials said in a joint statement.

They said the lack of adequate food, water, sanitation, shelter, health, protection and education was exacerbating an already dire situation for the displaced people, and this was set to be further compounded by the imminent rainy season.

ALSO READ | Tropical storm Eloise gathers steam, set to cause havoc in parts of South Africa with extreme rain

Mozambique is subject to climate extremes as illustrated by cyclones Idai and Kenneth in 2019, and tropical storm Chalane last month, which hit some of the same areas.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
unalessandra casazzamozambiquesouthern africaconflict
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you continue to use WhatsApp following the company announcing a change terms of service which would force users to share personal data?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the terms of service do not bother me enough to switch
53% - 8628 votes
No, I will be switching over to a new service
43% - 7064 votes
I've never used WhatsApp
4% - 659 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.95
(+0.26)
ZAR/GBP
20.43
(+0.04)
ZAR/EUR
18.09
(+0.53)
ZAR/AUD
11.55
(+0.06)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.16)
Gold
1835.60
(-0.23)
Silver
25.15
(-0.20)
Platinum
1080.00
(-0.18)
Brent Crude
55.94
(+2.10)
Palladium
2358.50
(+0.34)
All Share
64139.74
(+0.84)
Top 40
58883.97
(+0.90)
Financial 15
12021.61
(+0.04)
Industrial 25
85583.22
(+0.61)
Resource 10
63179.40
(+1.47)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo