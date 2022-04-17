1h ago

Family of slain Zimbabwean Elvis Nyathi want the perpetrators apprehended

accreditation
Lenin Ndebele
  • The family of Elvis Nyathi want the perpetrators brought to book.
  • He was killed last week after a day of protest against the poor policing of immigration laws.
  • Nyathi was given a state-assisted funeral in Zimbabwe.

The family of the late Elvis Nyathi want his killers to be brought to justice.

Nyathi is the Zimbabwean man who was brutally killed and set alight by an angry mob in Johannesburg's Diepsloot last week. 

He was attacked by a vigilante group looking for suspected criminals. He was beaten, stoned and set alight a metres from his home.

Speaking at his burial on Saturday in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe's second-largest city, his uncle, Mpthathisi Ndlovu, said: "It is our wish to see the people, who did this, be apprehended. No person deserves to die the way Elvis did."

READ | Xenophobic violence: Zimbabweans live in fear of vigilantes in Diepsloot

Nyathi was given a state-assisted funeral; all expenses incurred were paid for by the government of Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe's minister of state for provincial affairs in Bulawayo, Judith Ncube, speaking on behalf of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, said Nyathi's death was a very painful experience for the country.

"As a country, we have been extremely hurt by what happened to Elvis," she said.

"We all feel this because there's not a single family that does not have someone in South Africa. We realise that, if this can happen to one of us, it can happen to anyone."


She added that migration to South Africa is nothing new, which is why there's no need to kill each other.

READ | Steenhuisen blames inefficient home affairs department for xenophobic violence

"Migration of Zimbabweans into South Africa is not a new thing. We had people moving to South Africa even before independence. It makes us wonder why some people are turning on fellow Africans, instead of talking through problems," she said.

Nyathi's burnt clothes were placed in his grave before it was closed.

He is survived by his wife and four children.


The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.
Read more on:
emmerson mnangagwzimbabawegautengjohannesburgxenophobiacrime
