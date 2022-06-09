Farm theft: Namibian EFF demands ombudsman investigate Geingob as EFF in SA hammers Ramaphosa

The NEFF wants the country's ombudsman to investigate allegations against President Hage Geingob.

It follows claims that Geingob was asked to assist in finding the people linked to the theft at Cyril Ramaphosa's farm.

Geingob has denied the allegations.

The Namibian Economic Freedom Fighters (NEFF) is demanding the country's ombudsman, Basilius Dyakugha, launch an investigation into claims that President Hage Geingob is implicated in an alleged cover-up regarding the cash heist at President Cyril Ramaphosa's farm in 2020.

The NEFF, which is the Namibian version of the EFF, accused the two heads of state of having a corrupt relationship.

On Thursday, the deputy president of the NEFF, Kalimbo Lipumpu, filed a formal complaint with Dyakugha's office, giving the ombudsman seven days to make public steps to address the allegations against Geingob.

This stems from a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa laid by former spy boss Arthur Fraser with regard to the February 2020 theft.

According to Fraser, Ramaphosa asked Geingob to assist in finding the alleged robbers, resulting in Presidential Protection Unit head Major-General Wally Rhoode entering and exiting Namibia using unofficial channels.



Lipumpu, in his letter, said the allegations meant that Geingob had acted outside the law, particularly the Namibian Extradition Act and also the Criminal Procedure Act.

"Such alleged acts by the president are tantamount to the violations of the oath of his office," he said.

Lipumpu wants the ombudsman to "institute investigations in order to confirm or validate these serious allegations as levelled against the president and take appropriate measures, as provided within the ambit of the law, if such allegations can be validated".



If the ombudsman is to investigate the matter, he will have to invoke Article 92 of Namibia's Constitution, which gives him the power to investigate without interference.

The money was allegedly stolen by five Namibians, who conspired with Ramaphosa's domestic worker in February 2020.

One of the people involved, Imanuwela David, a Namibian who also carries a South African passport, was arrested after illegally crossing into Namibia on or about 12 June 2020.

Lipumbu said in a statement:

We, as the NEFF, are particularly concerned that a sitting head of state has violated our sovereignty and allowed Ramaphosa's secret agents to invade our country in order to abduct people who are involved in a serious crime.

"We, therefore, demand that President Geingob must disclose all the interactions and actions he engaged in on the instruction of Ramaphosa, with the sole aim and purpose of hiding criminal activity."

Fraser claims Ramaphosa paid the alleged robbers R150 000 each not to reveal the incident after they were traced and questioned.

On Tuesday, Geingob told journalists he did not do any favours for Ramaphosa.

Meanwhile, the EFF in South Africa gave Ramaphosa a hard time on Thursday when he tried to deliver the Presidency budget vote speech.

In a chaotic sitting, EFF MPs criticised Ramaphosa, saying he was in no position to address the National Assembly, given the serious allegations he was facing.

