1h ago

add bookmark

Farm theft: Namibian EFF demands ombudsman investigate Geingob as EFF in SA hammers Ramaphosa

accreditation
Lenin Ndebele
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The NEFF wants the country's ombudsman to investigate allegations against President Hage Geingob.
  • It follows claims that Geingob was asked to assist in finding the people linked to the theft at Cyril Ramaphosa's farm.
  • Geingob has denied the allegations.

The Namibian Economic Freedom Fighters (NEFF) is demanding the country's ombudsman, Basilius Dyakugha, launch an investigation into claims that President Hage Geingob is implicated in an alleged cover-up regarding the cash heist at President Cyril Ramaphosa's farm in 2020.

The NEFF, which is the Namibian version of the EFF, accused the two heads of state of having a corrupt relationship.

On Thursday, the deputy president of the NEFF, Kalimbo Lipumpu, filed a formal complaint with Dyakugha's office, giving the ombudsman seven days to make public steps to address the allegations against Geingob.

This stems from a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa laid by former spy boss Arthur Fraser with regard to the February 2020 theft.

WATCH | Ramaphosa denies money stolen from his farm were proceeds from crime

According to Fraser, Ramaphosa asked Geingob to assist in finding the alleged robbers, resulting in Presidential Protection Unit head Major-General Wally Rhoode entering and exiting Namibia using unofficial channels.

Lipumpu, in his letter, said the allegations meant that Geingob had acted outside the law, particularly the Namibian Extradition Act and also the Criminal Procedure Act.

"Such alleged acts by the president are tantamount to the violations of the oath of his office," he said.

Hage Geingob.

Lipumpu wants the ombudsman to "institute investigations in order to confirm or validate these serious allegations as levelled against the president and take appropriate measures, as provided within the ambit of the law, if such allegations can be validated".

If the ombudsman is to investigate the matter, he will have to invoke Article 92 of Namibia's Constitution, which gives him the power to investigate without interference.

The money was allegedly stolen by five Namibians, who conspired with Ramaphosa's domestic worker in February 2020.

One of the people involved, Imanuwela David, a Namibian who also carries a South African passport, was arrested after illegally crossing into Namibia on or about 12 June 2020.

Lipumbu said in a statement: 

We, as the NEFF, are particularly concerned that a sitting head of state has violated our sovereignty and allowed Ramaphosa's secret agents to invade our country in order to abduct people who are involved in a serious crime.

"We, therefore, demand that President Geingob must disclose all the interactions and actions he engaged in on the instruction of Ramaphosa, with the sole aim and purpose of hiding criminal activity."

WATCH | EFF MPs thrown out after disrupting Ramaphosa's budget vote speech

Fraser claims Ramaphosa paid the alleged robbers R150 000 each not to reveal the incident after they were traced and questioned.

On Tuesday, Geingob told journalists he did not do any favours for Ramaphosa.

Meanwhile, the EFF in South Africa gave Ramaphosa a hard time on Thursday when he tried to deliver the Presidency budget vote speech.

In a chaotic sitting, EFF MPs criticised Ramaphosa, saying he was in no position to address the National Assembly, given the serious allegations he was facing.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
effhage geingobcyril ramaphosanamibiadiplomacypolitics
Lottery
R400k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should SA expend resources in extraditing Guptas to account for state capture crimes?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, justice must be served
58% - 3549 votes
No, deal with crooks here first
6% - 347 votes
Who cares, nothing will come of it
36% - 2209 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man

04 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man
PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars

28 May

PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son

27 May

PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.46
-1.1%
Rand - Pound
19.35
-1.0%
Rand - Euro
16.45
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.00
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.2%
Gold
1,848.39
-0.3%
Silver
21.77
-1.3%
Palladium
1,926.00
-0.9%
Platinum
978.24
-3.2%
Brent Crude
123.58
+2.4%
Top 40
62,427
-1.6%
All Share
68,911
-1.5%
Resource 10
73,776
-2.2%
Industrial 25
76,231
-1.2%
Financial 15
15,553
-1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion

06 Jun

WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion
Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation

04 Jun

Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation
PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA

02 Jun

PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA
Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into...

27 May

Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into labour on street
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22157.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo