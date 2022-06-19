11m ago

add bookmark

Focus on Rwanda as Commonwealth summit gets underway

accreditation
Lenin Ndebele
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Paul Kagame. (Photo: Gallo Images)
Paul Kagame. (Photo: Gallo Images)
  • Zimbabwe is seeking readmission to the Commonwealth, while Togo is expected to make a formal application.
  • The DRC called on the UK to rein in Rwanda over its alleged support for M23 rebels.
  • Journalists critical of President Paul Kagame were denied accreditation to the summit.

Over 35 heads of state and government are expected to attend this year's Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Rwanda's capital, Kigali. It gets underway on Monday.

The week-long summit runs under the theme: "Delivering a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming."

Rwanda is the newest member of the 54 nations gathering, having joined on 29 November 2009.

The country was due to host the CHOGM in 2020, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the meeting was postponed twice.

Before Mozambique in 1995 and Rwanda in 2009 joined the grouping, it was limited to former British colonies.

Togo will officially submit its bid to join the group and Zimbabwe has renewed interest to rejoin the group after the late former president Robert Mugabe withdrew its membership in 2003.

In a statement, the Commonwealth said: "The official opening of CHOGM takes place on Friday, 24 June, and is followed by the main high-level meetings of Heads on Friday, 24, to Saturday, 25 June. They are proceeded by four Forums, ministerial meetings, side events and other activities."

The Commonwealth's secretary-general, Patricia Scotland, noted that conflict, climate change and Covid-19 had changed the way people lived since the last CHOGM meeting in 2018.

As such, the Sustainable Development Goals 2030 target had been compromised.

This succession of events has changed lives, livelihoods, communities and economies. We know that, in times of crises, the poor and most vulnerable are disproportionately affected. Many development gains, likewise, have been thrown off track, while others have regressed.


"That's why, with eight years to go until the Sustainable Development Goals' 'endgame', leaders at CHOGM are committed to harnessing lessons learned, working together and taking inspiration from the innovative solutions that we've seen emerge over the past few years," she said.

Focus on Rwanda

Rwanda was due to host the summit, and were set to receive a group of refugees who were deported from the United Kingdom.

However, a last minute European Court of Human Rights ruling reversed the deportations on 14 June.

Before the reversal, rights groups and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees raised concerns about Rwanda's human rights record and capacity to handle refugees.

But, for President Paul Kagame, an Anglophone leader who has gone to great lengths to paint a good international image of Rwanda, it's about time the world experiences his achievements.

This, despite an ongoing fallout with Rwanda's neighbour and biggest trading partner, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

While not a Commonwealth member state, the DRC has called on the CHOGM to rein in Kagame over his alleged support for M23 rebels operating in the DRC.

We have the right to demand that our neighbours respect our territory. The people of DRC want peace, and seek security in their homeland. Eastern Congolese civilians are innocents under brutal attack from our neighbour.


"We ask our international partners, in Africa, the US and especially the UK to condemn this invasion, and pressure Rwanda to withdraw its troops from our land. Given the UK's recent $150 million immigration deal struck with Rwanda, we hope that Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be able to leverage his influence," said DRC President Felix Tshisekedi.

Press freedom

The Commonwealth Secretariat was accused of denying the accreditation of two journalists, Benedict Moran, a Canadian, and Anjan Sundaram, the author of the book, Bad News: Last Journalists in a Dictatorship.

The two are known critics of Kagame's administration. Their accreditation applications we declined on grounds that they were not working for "recognised media outlets".

"It's disappointing, but not surprising, that my application to cover the forum was rejected. In Rwanda, any critical voices are locked away or scared into silence," Moran told the Committee to Protect Journalists.

"So many Rwandans have fled, or died, trying to uphold the values upheld in the Commonwealth Charter, not only from past Rwandan governments, but from its current one," he said.


The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.  

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
rwanda
Lottery
3 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should SA expend resources in extraditing Guptas to account for state capture crimes?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, justice must be served
59% - 8251 votes
No, deal with crooks here first
6% - 889 votes
Who cares, nothing will come of it
35% - 4867 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on

11 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man

04 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man
PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars

28 May

PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.03
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.59
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.82
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.11
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,839.27
0.0%
Silver
21.67
0.0%
Palladium
1,817.50
0.0%
Platinum
935.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
113.12
-5.9%
Top 40
59,083
-3.5%
All Share
65,391
-3.2%
Resource 10
67,489
-4.9%
Industrial 25
73,336
-2.5%
Financial 15
15,017
-3.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance...

13 Jun

Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance business
WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion

06 Jun

WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion
Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation

04 Jun

Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation
PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA

02 Jun

PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22157.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo