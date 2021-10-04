2h ago

add bookmark

Grace Mugabe challenges Zimbabwe court order to exhume husband's body

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former first lady Grace Mugabe looks on as she walks behind Robert Mugabe coffin during the burial of the former Zimbabwe leader.
Former first lady Grace Mugabe looks on as she walks behind Robert Mugabe coffin during the burial of the former Zimbabwe leader.
Jekesai Njikizana, AFP
  • Grace Mugabe is challenging a court order to exhume the remains of Robert Mugabe for reburial.
  • Grace Mugabe was fined by a traditional leader for improperly burying her husband, and ordered his exhumation and reburial. 
  • Longtime leader of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe died in September 2019.

Grace Mugabe, the widow of Zimbabwe's longtime former ruler Robert Mugabe, has challenged a court order to exhume her husband's remains for reburial at a national shrine, court papers showed Monday.

Mugabe was buried in his rural home village of Kutama, about 90km west of the capital Harare, in September 2019 after weeks of wrangling over his final resting place.

His family had opposed the government's plans to bury him at the National Heroes' Acre in Harare, where it had started constructing a special mausoleum for him.

But in May, a traditional leader fined Grace Mugabe five cows and two goats for improperly burying Mugabe and ordered his exhumation and reburial in Harare.

READ | Grace Mugabe faces new assault charge

Mugabe's children then appealed the chief's directive - but a magistrate court last month confirmed that order, saying the ex-president's children had no legal authority to challenge the exhumation of their father.

That prompted Grace Mugabe to take over the legal battle.

Papers on Monday showed that the widow, in an appeal to the High Court, said the magistrate's order upholding the directive of the traditional chief was "grossly irregular and unreasonable".

Robert Mugabe died in a Singapore hospital on 6 September 2019, aged 95, almost two years after a military coup ended his autocratic 37-year rule.

The government wanted him to be buried at the National Heroes' Acre, which is set aside for heroes of the liberation struggle against colonial rule.

But Mugabe's family said that before his death, he had told them he did not want to be buried at the shrine, which is also a tourist site.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
robert mugabegrace mugabezimbabwecourts
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Kenyan judge has declared that being a housewife is a full-time job worthy of about R54 000 per month. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Great news! Hopefully South Africa will learn from this
15% - 833 votes
Wishful thinking. It will never work in South Africa
28% - 1519 votes
A terrible idea. Who will be responsible for these salaries?
56% - 3046 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi

12h ago

PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi
PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa

02 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight

30 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight
David Mackenzie, school coach accused of inappropriate behaviour, drops bid to block News24...

29 Sep

David Mackenzie, school coach accused of inappropriate behaviour, drops bid to block News24 investigation
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help

25 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.07
-1.3%
Rand - Pound
20.52
-1.9%
Rand - Euro
17.51
-1.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.98
-1.8%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-1.4%
Gold
1,767.24
+0.4%
Silver
22.59
+0.2%
Palladium
1,893.56
-1.5%
Platinum
966.50
-0.9%
Brent Crude
79.28
+1.2%
Top 40
57,755
+0.9%
All Share
64,129
+0.7%
Resource 10
58,651
+2.5%
Industrial 25
81,428
+0.4%
Financial 15
14,412
-1.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone

30 Sep

Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone
FEEL GOOD: 'He is smiling down on me' - Cape Flats man starts soup kitchen in...

29 Sep

FEEL GOOD: 'He is smiling down on me' - Cape Flats man starts soup kitchen in memory of his uncle
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21265.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo