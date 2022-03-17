1h ago

add bookmark

Great with a cocktail - and as a side hustle: Shisha smoking gains popularity in Zimbabwe

accreditation
Lenin Ndebele
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A selection of hookah pipes.
A selection of hookah pipes.
SABAH ARAR / AFP
  • Some people, who have never smoked regular cigarettes, say they smoke shisha to unwind.
  • The WHO flagged shisha smoking as more hazardous compared to cigarette smoking.
  • Cameroon joined Kenya, Gambia, Tanzania, Rwanda and Ghana in banning shisha smoking.

In Zimbabwe's second largest city, Bulawayo, on a regular Tuesday night, a group of middle-aged adults puff smoke from four pipes, drawing from the same pot.

They are not the only ones doing so and some have to book for their turn. That's how popular shisha is.

"They don't allow you to bring your own hookah (or hubbly bubbly), even though they don't have enough to serve everyone," said David Ncube, 36, a car salesman.

"This is a great way to unwind after a hard day at work. I don't smoke cigarettes, but I enjoy this almost daily."

Next to him is his girlfriend. She asks the barman what flavours they have, and chooses grape.

YOUR MONEY | Vaping and insurance

"I enjoy my shisha with a cocktail. You should try it," she tells News24.

Most, if not all, nightclubs sell shisha around the country. Some have adopted names that indicate they are "shisha" bars.

In some bars, one cannot smoke cigarettes inside, but there's no rule governing shisha.

"It sells like regular beers and, for the price we charge, it's a good business option," said Emmanuel Ndlovu, a pub manager.

While the exact origins of shisha are hard to locate, it has taken southern Africa by storm.

"The shisha packet costs R100 at the bar and you have to also buy the charcoal at R16 ($1). You use our hubbly bubbly, just like one uses our glasses at the bar. You break, you pay, and a hubbly bubbly costs up to R1 000, depending on the type.

Jordanian men smoke hookah water-pipes inside a ho
Men smoke hookah pipes.

"On the head of the hubbly bubbly, the shisha, which is in most cases flavoured tobacco, is carefully placed and then covered with a foil. On top of the foil, you place the charcoal. After lighting the coal, you can take turns to smoke from different pipes," added Ndlovu.

READ | South Africans and smoking: What a review found

In a country with high unemployment, some have taken to shisha as a "side hustle".

Nomalanga Moyo, a teacher, sells shisha at music shows - and the money is relatively good.

"I order my shisha from South Africa and stockpile. Whenever there's a music show, I book a stand that deals in shisha exclusively. Some shisha smokers don't drink alcohol and they find it unnecessary to queue with those buying beer.

"On average, I can make around R5 000 and half of that is profit, just a few ours into a music gig," she said.

She said at times she gets high on her own supply, but has never smoked a cigarettes in her life. She says smoking cigarettes is a bad habit.

But scientific research has proven that smoking shisha is bad.

According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, the national public health agency of the United States, "smoke from shisha contains carbon monoxide and other toxic agents known to increase the risks for smoking-related cancers, heart disease and lung disease".

The World Health Organisation (WHO), in a 2015 report, warned that shisha smoking is worse than smoking cigarettes.

"All the studies to date indicate that, during a typical waterpipe use session, the user will draw large doses of toxicants (ranging from less than one to tens of cigarette equivalents). These toxicants have been linked to addiction, heart and lung diseases, and cancer in cigarette smokers and can result in similar outcomes in waterpipe users, if these toxicants are absorbed in the body in appreciable amounts," says the WHO report.

While there are no laws governing shisha smoking in Zimbabwe, at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, it was flagged as one of the fastest ways of spreading the virus.

Early this week, Cameroon joined Kenya, Gambia, Tanzania, Rwanda and Ghana in banning shisha smoking.

Authorities in Cameroon estimated that 46% of the youth demographic were shisha smokers.

But the idea of banning shisha smoking in Zimbabwe could be a problem.

"I don't see it happening. It will be chaos," said Ncube.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
zimbabwesmoking
Lottery
Super Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Formula 1 is back this week! Who are you backing?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Team Mercedes
27% - 1039 votes
Red Bull all the way
48% - 1870 votes
Neither - I support another team
26% - 1002 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Suffering continues in Ukraine as Russia steps up onslaught

12 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Suffering continues in Ukraine as Russia steps up onslaught
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.92
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.66
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.48
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.93
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.0%
Gold
1,936.07
+0.5%
Silver
25.26
+0.7%
Palladium
2,443.22
+1.5%
Platinum
1,025.50
+0.5%
Brent Crude
98.02
-1.9%
Top 40
67,684
+1.1%
All Share
74,290
+1.1%
Resource 10
79,340
+0.8%
Industrial 25
82,503
+1.0%
Financial 15
17,168
+1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22074.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo