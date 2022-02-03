Guinea-Bissau president says failed coup driven by his fight against drugs, corruption

President Umaro Embalo claims the coup attempt in Guinea-Bissau is linked to his fight against drug trafficking and corruption.

It was not clear if the military was behind the attack after a picture of the president sitting with army officers surfaced.

Since 1974, there have been nine coups in the country, and only one president has finished a presidential term.

President Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea Bissau says the coup attempt in his country this week is linked to his fight against drug trafficking and corruption.

In 2018, then-president José Mário Vaz, with Embalo as prime minister at the time, asked for technical assistance from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes (UNODC) in their fight against drug trafficking and organised crime. This was granted through UN Security Council resolution 2404 of 2018.

On Tuesday, reports indicated that there was "heavy" gunfire in the capital, Bissau, as armed men gathered outside the government palace. According to the reports, Embalo, 49, and Prime Minister Nuno Gomes Nabiam were hosting a Cabinet meeting at the palace.

In a video posted on his Facebook page, Embalo spoke in Portuguese saying the attackers should have at least sought an audience with him instead of resorting to gunfire that resulted in many deaths.

A translation by France24 read:

The attackers could have spoken to me before these bloody events that have seriously injured many and claimed lives.

When news of the attempted coup started trickling in, the African Union (AU) called for the release of those in detention and guarantees for the safety of Embalo, a former military officer.

AU Commission chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat called on "the military to return, without delay, to their barracks and to ensure the physical integrity of President Umaro Sissoco Embalo and members of his government and to immediately release those among them in detention (sic)".

Embalo's Facebook page had a picture of him sitting with army generals. The picture was accompanied by a post stating calm had returned to Bissau.

It was not yet clear whether the army was behind the coup attempt. As of 2020, the West African country has a population of 1.968 million, according to World Bank figures. Since independence in 1974, Guinea-Bissau has experienced nine coups.

Vaz is the only president to serve a full presidential term of five years. Vas was president between June 2014 and February 2020.