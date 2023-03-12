1h ago

Share

Heavy rains hit Mozambique as Cyclone Freddy lands again

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article


  • Tropical Cyclone Freddy hit Mozambique for the second time in two weeks, causing heavy rains and strong winds.
  • The cyclone made its second landfall near the eastern seaport of Quelimane, with a high risk of flooding in Zambezia and neighbouring Nampula province.
  • Freddy, which formed off northwestern Australia in February, is on track to become the longest-lasting tropical cyclone on record and has already killed at least 27 people in Mozambique and Madagascar.

Heavy rains and winds lashed parts of Mozambique on Saturday as Tropical Cyclone Freddy hit the country for the second time in two weeks, authorities and aid agencies said.

Satellite images showed Freddy, which is on track to become the longest-lasting cyclone on record, made its second landfall near the eastern seaport of Quelimane at around 10:00 pm (20:00 GMT).

"Freddy made landfall in Mozambique in Quelimane district, Zambezia province, as a tropical cyclone," the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a statement.

A high risk of flooding was forecast for Zambezia and neighbouring Nampula province, it added.

Residents gather in front of the community hall in
Residents gather in front of the community hall in the aftermath of cyclone Freddy in Mananjary

Water levels at several river basins were already above alert level, OCHA said.

Heavy rains and strong winds started to batter the area in the morning, according to the Mozambique National Meteorology Institute (INAM).

"There is already quite substantial flooding," Guy Taylor, a spokesman for the UN children's agency UNICEF, told AFP from Quelimane earlier on Saturday.

"We saw people with water in their houses, wading through knee-deep water. And that's just with this initial bit of rain."


On Friday, authorities said more than half a million people were at risk.

The storm was expected to drop up to 400 millimetres of rain over the next few days, more than twice the usual monthly rainfall.

According to the UN World Meteorological Organization (WMO), Freddy, which formed off northwestern Australia in the first week in February, was set to become the longest-lasting tropical cyclone on record.

It crossed the entire southern Indian Ocean and battered Madagascar from February 21, crossing the island before reaching Mozambique on February 24.

Following what meteorologists describe as a "rare" loop trajectory, Freddy then headed back towards Madagascar before moving once more towards Mozambique.

During the first deadly visit it destroyed, damaged or flooded more than 28,000 homes, affecting about 166,000 people.

In total, Freddy has so far killed at least 27 people - 10 in Mozambique and 17 in Madagascar.

Taylor noted concern that renewed flooding could exacerbate a cholera outbreak that has killed at least 38 people and infected almost 8 000 since September.

The disease, which causes diarrhoea and vomiting, is contracted from a bacterium that is generally transmitted through contaminated food or water.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
unmozambiquesouthern africamadagascarcyclonecyclone freddyfloods
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you rather pay per channel for TV content or stick to streaming services?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Streaming is more value for money
48% - 1897 votes
There are certain things only pay-TV can deliver
9% - 342 votes
Wouldn’t mind a combination of both
25% - 999 votes
I’m not buying into binge-watch culture
19% - 749 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Shaken, not stirred? Ramaphosa unveils bloated Presidency in reshuffled Cabinet

07 Mar

LISTEN | Shaken, not stirred? Ramaphosa unveils bloated Presidency in reshuffled Cabinet
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.32
+1.3%
Rand - Pound
22.04
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
19.53
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.05
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.0%
Platinum
959.20
0.0%
Palladium
1,378.88
0.0%
Gold
1,867.27
0.0%
Silver
20.54
0.0%
Brent Crude
82.78
+1.4%
Top 40
70,693
-1.6%
All Share
76,454
-1.6%
Resource 10
64,989
-0.4%
Industrial 25
102,565
-2.1%
Financial 15
16,228
-1.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Boy with rare illness realises racing dream at Killarney thanks to local champion

08 Mar

Boy with rare illness realises racing dream at Killarney thanks to local champion
These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing...

28 Feb

These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing but a number
Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain

28 Feb

Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses

09 Mar

Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses
Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours

09 Mar

Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours
Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance

07 Mar

Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance
4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow

03 Mar

4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23062.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo