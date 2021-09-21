39m ago

add bookmark

Hundreds storm Namibia parliament ahead of German genocide deal vote

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A memorial to the genocide of the Herero and Nama (1904-1907) committed by German colonial troops in the centre of the Namibian capital Windhoek. The inscription translates aloud: Your blood nourishes our freedom. Photo: JÃ¼rgen BÃ¤tz/dpa (Photo by JÃ¼rgen BÃ¤tz/picture alliance via Getty Images)
A memorial to the genocide of the Herero and Nama (1904-1907) committed by German colonial troops in the centre of the Namibian capital Windhoek. The inscription translates aloud: Your blood nourishes our freedom. Photo: JÃ¼rgen BÃ¤tz/dpa (Photo by JÃ¼rgen BÃ¤tz/picture alliance via Getty Images)
  • Namibia's parliament was due to vote on a $1 billion compensation offer from Germany for the genocide against the Herero and Nama people.
  • In May, Germany apologised for its role in the genocide.
  • Protesters who stormed Namibia's parliament on Tuesday said the genocide compensation was too small.

Around 300 protesters stormed Namibia's parliament on Tuesday, as the National Assembly was due to vote on a $1 billion compensation offer from Germany to atone for its 1904-1908 genocide against the Herero and Nama people.

Namibian authorities announced on 28 May that Germany had agreed to fund projects in the southwest African nation worth that amount over 30 years, to atone for the killings and property seizures in its then colony more than a century ago.

Germany apologised on 28 May for its role in the slaughter of Herero and Nama tribespeople and officially described the massacre as genocide for the first time.

Protesters led by the opposition and traditional leaders from the affected communities marched through the capital Windhoek before climbing over a fence to enter the parliament building, arguing the sum was too small and objecting that they were not involved in the negotiations with Germany.

"The so-called agreement is a flagrant disregard of our legitimate reparation and restitution demands," a petition handed over to the deputy speaker of parliament Loide Kasingo read.

ALSO READ | 'We are not proud of the amount' – Namibia reacts to Germany’s genocide settlement

German colonial forces killed thousands of Herero and Nama between 1904 and 1908, after the tribes rebelled against German rule of the colony, then named German South-West Africa.

Survivors were driven into the desert, where many ended up in concentration camps to be used as slave labour, some dying of cold, malnutrition and exhaustion.

"The agreement falls short ... on meaningful apology and reparations ... (and) contains no justice and only sharpens our pain," Kavemuii Murangi, a descendant of one of the victims, said in a statement.

The German embassy in Windhoek was not immediately available to comment.

A pro-government faction of the Herero and Nama provisionally accepted Germany's offer, one of its leaders, Gerson Katjirua, said at a news conference. The parliamentary vote, due later on Tuesday, was likely to pass.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
namibia
Lottery
R420k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
With the Springboks losing their last two matches against Australia, how concerned are you?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Very concerned! Something is not right ...
59% - 2885 votes
I'm not worried. Every team has a bad game. The Boks will bounce back.
18% - 867 votes
It's too early to tell. Let's see how they go against the All Blacks.
24% - 1176 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools

16 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 3 - The fingerprint

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 3 - The fingerprint
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.83
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.25
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.39
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.73
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.4%
Gold
1,775.98
+0.7%
Silver
22.56
+1.3%
Palladium
1,919.55
+1.6%
Platinum
956.86
+4.6%
Brent Crude
73.92
-1.9%
Top 40
56,086
+1.5%
All Share
62,362
+1.5%
Resource 10
55,821
+1.3%
Industrial 25
80,767
+2.0%
Financial 15
13,883
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | The sky's the limit: Pilot delivers essential supplies to remote SA...

6h ago

WATCH | The sky's the limit: Pilot delivers essential supplies to remote SA communities
PICS | Tugging at heart strings: Western Cape healthcare workers thanked with concert

15 Sep

PICS | Tugging at heart strings: Western Cape healthcare workers thanked with concert
Coining it: this Mpumalanga woman covered her floor with 50 000 5c pieces

15 Sep

Coining it: this Mpumalanga woman covered her floor with 50 000 5c pieces
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo