Impending divorce battle could lay bare Mugabe millions

accreditation
Lenin Ndebele
Grace Mugabe.
One of Grace Mugabe's children has filed for divorce from their spouse after a number of years of marriage.

In court papers filed on Tuesday, Mugabe's child said there was no more love in the marriage. The couple has young children.

"The parties have lost all love and affection for each other and have been living apart for a period in excess of nine months," the applicant's lawyers said.

The Mugabe family member demanded child support in excess of R145 000 a month, until the children reach the age of 18.

The couple were wed in a lavish affair, with African heads of state, high-profile businesspeople and celebrities in attendance.

Entertainment was provided by a number of popular artists, including well-known South African musicians.

At the time, it was estimated that the wedding had cost millions of dollars.

The divorce could provide a window into the couple's wealth.

It was reported in 2021 that the couple was building a mansion in an exclusive Harare suburb.

Editor's note: The identities of the couple have been concealed to protect the identity and interests of their children.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.


