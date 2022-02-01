Insurgency-hit Palma District joins the rest of Mozambique for school opening

After a three-year hiatus due to extremist attacks by Islamic extremists, Cabo Delgado's Palma District has finally opened schools in line with the national school calendar.



The opening ceremony was held on Monday in Quilaua village at 16 de Junho de Palma - Escola Primaria.

According to the Rwandan Ministry Of Defence (MOD), which has personnel operating in Palma to fend off insurgents, about 4 500 pupils were registered for school.

"Around 650 students enrolled in 11 schools in different areas of Palma District. The registered students in Palma District are 4 500, including those internally displaced people (IDPs)," the MOD said.

READ | Multibillion-rand plan to reconstruct insurgency-hit Cabo Delgado

Palma Mayor Joao Agustinho commended Rwandan and Mozambican security forces for "successfully dislodging and defeating the insurgents and bringing back security and life".

Since many IDPs are living in abject poverty and need relief and food aid, the United Nations Children's Emergency Fund (Unicef) is distributing learning aids and material.

However, the biggest challenge is the shortage of teachers. A report by Mozambique's education ministry indicated that at least eight teachers were killed last year and 123 433 general education pupils were affected by armed conflict.

JOHN WESSELS / AFP

The report also stated that 46 schools, 104 classrooms, 30 administrative blocks and five buildings of the district services of education, youth and technology were destroyed in Cabo Delgado.



The media in Mozambique quoted the education minister's spokesperson, Gina Guibunda, saying more than 300 schools in the region stopped operations last year.

READ | Defence minister of insurgency-hit Mozambique fired

"Throughout 2021, there were no classes in 385 schools, with, in the last quarter, 166 that managed to resume," she said.



About 1 600 teachers that fled insurgency, according to the education and human development ministry, were integrated into other provinces.

The insurgency in Cabo Delgado continues to be a threat to Mozambique. The country's overall literacy rate is 47%; female literacy is 28% which lags behind that of males' 60%, according to the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) factsheet.

The Ministry of Education and Human Development reported that half of the population finishes primary school and only 8% proceed to secondary school.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.